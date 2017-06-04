Mecca from space: Dubai satellite captures Great Mosque during Ramadan

Dubai Sat-2 captures image to celebrate Ramadan

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 4 June 2017 5:14 PM
Celebrating the Holy Month of Ramadan, DubaiSat-2, a satellite owned and operated by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), captured a satellite image of The Great Mosque of Mecca in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

DubaiSat-2 captures high resolution satellite images (1 metre) used for urban planning and mapping, monitoring environmental changes and disaster management. The satellite’s camera features a 1-metre panchromatic resolution and a 4-metre multi-spectral resolution (coloured images) and can store 512 images, each 12km x 12km in size.

