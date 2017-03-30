Media group Vice to set up new HQ in UAE

Office opening part of youth media group’s plan to expand into 50 new territories internationally

By Lubna Hamdan
  • Thursday, 30 March 2017 3:58 PM
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

The MENA headquarters of youth media group Vice will be located in the UAE, announced its founder and chief executive Shane Smith while on a visit in the Gulf country.

Vice is set to expand across the region and “reimagine” its media landscape with localised digital and mobile content aimed at its youth. The news, content and culture hub will operate across digital, mobile, TV and film.

Vice announced its partnership with Dubai-based independent media house Moby Group last year as part of its plan to expand into 50 new territories.

"It's very unique in media to be able to partner with someone who actualizes real change. Saad [Mohseni, CEO of Moby Group] and his group are rare media heroes, who have directly affected their regions and it's our great honor and pleasure to partner in the Middle East to a) create gold standard content, and b) take these stories out to all our platforms around the world,” said Smith.

“In this current political climate, real news and honest information is the most important passion point for young people around the globe. We take this responsibility very seriously of telling honest and compelling stories that show the multifaceted dimensions of this dynamic region,” he added.

Smith is a critically acclaimed journalist and the host and executive producer of the Emmy-winning news series Vice on HBO.

Vice’s expansion to the region comes at a time when the MENA’s digital market is reportedly growing at 17 per cent annually, where individuals under 24 comprise nearly 50 per cent of its population.

Related:

Stories

Disney ties up with Dubai start up

Dubai pay-TV firm hails ruling of Egyptian court

Dubai's OSN launches 'affordable' packs as TV competition intensifies

Starz Play Arabia inks movie, TV content deal with 20th Century Fox

OSN, Disney extend MENA exclusivity deal

Also in Media

Bentley takes world's most advanced photo in Dubai

Bahrain releases award winning photographer

Also in UAE

Nearly 40,000 Toyota vehicles recalled in the UAE

Abu Dhabi's TAQA posts $5bn loss for 2016

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
The art of social media influencing

The art of social media influencing

As social media influencers increasingly demand attention in...

Digital dilemma: the future on advertising

Digital dilemma: the future on advertising

If you’re not advertising online these days, you’re not advertising...

Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

Saudi Arabia's leaders have historically courted public opinion...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking