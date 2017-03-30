Media group Vice to set up new HQ in UAE

|Home
Office opening part of youth media group’s plan to expand into 50 new territories internationally
The MENA headquarters of youth media group Vice will be located in the UAE, announced its founder and chief executive Shane Smith while on a visit in the Gulf country.
Vice is set to expand across the region and “reimagine” its media landscape with localised digital and mobile content aimed at its youth. The news, content and culture hub will operate across digital, mobile, TV and film.
Vice announced its partnership with Dubai-based independent media house Moby Group last year as part of its plan to expand into 50 new territories.
"It's very unique in media to be able to partner with someone who actualizes real change. Saad [Mohseni, CEO of Moby Group] and his group are rare media heroes, who have directly affected their regions and it's our great honor and pleasure to partner in the Middle East to a) create gold standard content, and b) take these stories out to all our platforms around the world,” said Smith.
“In this current political climate, real news and honest information is the most important passion point for young people around the globe. We take this responsibility very seriously of telling honest and compelling stories that show the multifaceted dimensions of this dynamic region,” he added.
Smith is a critically acclaimed journalist and the host and executive producer of the Emmy-winning news series Vice on HBO.
Vice’s expansion to the region comes at a time when the MENA’s digital market is reportedly growing at 17 per cent annually, where individuals under 24 comprise nearly 50 per cent of its population.
