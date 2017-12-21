40% increase in demand for Arabic video content

Research shows that viewings of Western dramas have fallen by as much as 55 percent since 2011
By Lubna Hamdan
Thu 21 Dec 2017 09:31 AM

Demand for premium Arabic content has increased by 40 percent in the Middle East from 2011-2016, as viewings of Western dramas have dropped an average of 55 percent during the same time period, according to research by Dubai-based content firm Arab Format Lab.

The trends present opportunities for the region to produce content that can be adapted across international markets, according to chief executive Khulud Abu Homos, who added that there has been ‘dramatic’ change in content demand. particularly from countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“Audiences are craving premium Arabic content and there are openings for producing companies to step in. From adapting foreign content, to bringing international formats to be reproduced in Arabic and developing innovative original local content, there are many ways to improve what is delivered,” she said.

Abu Homos said simple factors, such as changing scheduled show timings during Ramadan, when the viewing trends shift, can have a dramatic impact on advertising.

The chief executive, whose company is part of the Saudi-based Ritix Group, will give a keynote speech at the CABSAT’s Content Congress in the Dubai World Trade Centre on 14-16 January 2018. The event is the Middle East and Africa’s leading broadcast conference, showcasing the latest in satellite communication solutions and technologies to the region.

Speakers will include industry heavyweights such as Facebook, BBC, iflix, WWE and Rotana Media Group.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Is this the age of the influencer?

Is this the age of the influencer?

21 Dec 2017
Comment
80% of Saudis back plan to relaunch cinemas in 2018

80% of Saudis back plan to relaunch cinemas in 2018

18 Dec 2017
Media
Netflix saw highest streaming traffic during Eid Al Adha

Netflix saw highest streaming traffic during Eid Al Adha

17 Dec 2017
Media
Dreams vs reality: Dubai as a social media hub

Dreams vs reality: Dubai as a social media hub

14 Dec 2017
Media
Hollywood star Travolta visits Saudi Arabia as cinema ban lifts

Hollywood star Travolta visits Saudi Arabia as cinema ban lifts

15 Dec 2017
Media
Films on Yazidi plight, Arab displacement honoured at DIFF

Films on Yazidi plight, Arab displacement honoured at DIFF

13 Dec 2017
Arts
Revealed: what the UAE searched for on Google in 2017

Revealed: what the UAE searched for on Google in 2017

13 Dec 2017
Media
Saudi filmmakers, businessmen eye return of the silver screen

Saudi filmmakers, businessmen eye return of the silver screen

13 Dec 2017
Media
US cinema major signs first deal to operate in Saudi Arabia

US cinema major signs first deal to operate in Saudi Arabia

12 Dec 2017
Media
Business media giant CNBC unveils Abu Dhabi HQ plan

Business media giant CNBC unveils Abu Dhabi HQ plan

12 Dec 2017
Media