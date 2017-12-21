40% increase in demand for Arabic video content

Research shows that viewings of Western dramas have fallen by as much as 55 percent since 2011

Demand for premium Arabic content has increased by 40 percent in the Middle East from 2011-2016, as viewings of Western dramas have dropped an average of 55 percent during the same time period, according to research by Dubai-based content firm Arab Format Lab.

The trends present opportunities for the region to produce content that can be adapted across international markets, according to chief executive Khulud Abu Homos, who added that there has been ‘dramatic’ change in content demand. particularly from countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“Audiences are craving premium Arabic content and there are openings for producing companies to step in. From adapting foreign content, to bringing international formats to be reproduced in Arabic and developing innovative original local content, there are many ways to improve what is delivered,” she said.

Abu Homos said simple factors, such as changing scheduled show timings during Ramadan, when the viewing trends shift, can have a dramatic impact on advertising.

The chief executive, whose company is part of the Saudi-based Ritix Group, will give a keynote speech at the CABSAT’s Content Congress in the Dubai World Trade Centre on 14-16 January 2018. The event is the Middle East and Africa’s leading broadcast conference, showcasing the latest in satellite communication solutions and technologies to the region.

Speakers will include industry heavyweights such as Facebook, BBC, iflix, WWE and Rotana Media Group.