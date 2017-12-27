Abu Dhabi orders arrest of journalist over 'racist' tweet

Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution Office announces action against unnamed sports journalist in the emirate
(LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)
By Staff writer
Wed 27 Dec 2017 07:51 PM

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution Office has ordered the arrest of a member of the sports media community in Abu Dhabi for using social media to publish a tweet with "racist language".

The journalist was not named in a report by state news agency WAM which said the action is considered criminal behaviour, according to the Law on Combatting Discrimination and Hatred.

WAM did not give details of the offensive tweet but said that the stature of the accused as a media professional has exacerbated the crime, as "he is a public figure with influence on his followers".

It quoted the Prosecution Office as saying the law in the UAE has strict guidelines to prevent any behaviour that could spread discrimination within the community.

The Prosecution Office warned against the use of social media to spread information that might damage the community.

Law No. 02 of 2015 on combatting discrimination and hatred criminalises all actions against religions and their sanctities, as well as various forms of discrimination and hate speech.

