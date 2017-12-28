Dubai's OSN unveils TV line-up for early 2018

Pay-TV operator promises 'biggest and most explosive line-up of television yet'
By Staff writer
Thu 28 Dec 2017 01:52 PM

Dubai-based pay-TV operator OSN on Thursday promised the "biggest and most explosive line-up of television yet" as it unveiled its offering for early 2018.

Among the highlights is the return of The X-Files as newly reinstated as FBI agents Mulder and Scully continue the search for their son William on January 7 while Season 2 of comedy Divorce begins on January 15.

OSN said Season 2 of crime drama, StartUp, will launch on January 31 while the season finale of Berlin Station will air on January 1 and Season 2 of Chance on begin on January 12.
Mystery mini-series Mosaic premieres on January 23, starring Sharon Stone and directed by Steven Sodenbergh,, OSN added.

Season 7 of Suits will air from January 1 while Season 13 of Criminal Minds premieres on January 7 (7pm KSA) and Season 7 of Once Upon a Time airs on January 12.

For comedy, Season 5 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine shows on January 1 and Season 2 of Speechless launches the following day, with Season 1 of Grown-ish, a spin-off of Black-ish, beginning on January 5.

OSN also said that in memory of The Lady of the Arabic Screen, Faten Hamama, it is celebrating her life with a dedicated pop-up channel from January 17-27, featuring 10 classic movies from her cinematic career – Al Hob al Kabir; Al Zawga Al Aazraa; Ayamnah El Helwah; Doaa AL Karawan; El Tarek El Masdoud; Embratoryat Meem; Zaman Al Agaeeb; Al Bab Al Maftouh; AL Khet Al Rafeaa; and Al Mohareg Al Kbeer.

