ITP and Dubai Airports launch Time Out DXB

Sue Holt, managing director ITP Consumer and Eugene Barry, executive vice president, Dubai Airports Commercial Group pictured at the launch of Time Out DXB.

Media brand's app and magazine will be available free to all passengers travelling through DXB

ITP Media Group and Dubai Airports have teamed up to launch Time Out DXB, a new media brand that will be offered in real-time to passengers travelling through all of Dubai International Airport’s terminals.

Starting in February, passengers at the airport will be able to access the latest offerings in food and retail outlets, experiences and leisure activities through the Time Out DXB app and a monthly Time Out DXB magazine.

By downloading the app – using the airport’s free wi-fi – they will receive curated information based on their travel status, with users able to choose between transit passengers, tourists and residents.

Additionally, the 88-page English-language magazine will be circulated, free of charge, at all the airport’s terminals.

“We are transforming the airport customer experience, and the development of Time Out DXB is another step towards redefining the way people experience our airport and the city we call home,” said Eugene Barry, the executive vice president of Dubai Airports commercial group.

“We have some exciting developments and new openings in the airport over the coming year and Time Out DXB will help passengers navigate their way through all we have on offer at DXB, now and in the future.

“The media brand Time Out is world-renowned for its ability to celebrate and promote the very best destinations around the globe, so adding DXB alongside the likes of New York, London and Sydney is quite something,” he added.

Both the app and the print magazine will include expert recommendations on airport dining and relaxation options, shopping bargains and the airport’s latest concerts and art exhibitions.

“In laying out his UAE Vision 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, challenges us to ‘work harder, be more innovative’,” ITP Media Group CEO Ali Akawi said.

“These have been our guiding principles as we sought to develop a media brand that truly showcases a great city and a great airport, using the latest technologies to enrich the user experience.

“Time Out DXB is the result, which we believe will also inspire millions of people not just to visit Dubai, but like us, one day call it home,” he added.

Issam Kazim, the CEO of Dubai’s Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), said that the partnership with ITP “is sure to yield dividends” as Dubai works towards its goal of reaching 20 million tourists by 2020.