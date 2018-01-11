Saudi Arabia's first cinema brand unveils family movie festival

CINEMA 70 says it will present six days of international family movies in Jeddah from Friday
By Staff writer
Thu 11 Jan 2018 04:14 PM

CINEMA 70, Saudi Arabia's first cinema brand, will present a series of international family movies over six days this month, as cinemas prepare to make a comeback in the Gulf kingdom.

The family movie festival, which is supported by the country's General Entertainment Authority, will start on Friday at the Jeddah Culture and Arts Society from 4pm to midnight.

Organisers said the movies be accompanied by various activities and events that will be the focus of attraction for the target audience.

CINEMA 70 is headed by CEO Mamdouh Salem, a Saudi director and producer who oversaw the organisation of the first Saudi film festival in 2006.

It said the series will begin with Captain Underpants, produced by DreamWorks Animation, and The Emoji Movie, produced by Sony Pictures Animation.

CINEMA 70 added that it is the first cinema brand in Saudi Arabia to specialise in the production of Saudi film content, and the distribution and distribution of international films in the kingdom.

Tickets are available at all Virgin branches and through https://www.ticketingboxoffice.com/

The movies appear to go against media reports in December which said that a film about the life of Saudi King Faisal would be the first movie shown in Saudi theatres in 2018.

Born a King tells the true story of when King Faisal was sent to England at the age of 14 to negotiate with prominent British leaders, including Lord Curzon and Winston Churchill.

Last month, giant US cinema chain AMC Entertainment signed a deal to build and operate movie theatres in Saudi Arabia.

The deal will see the company form a joint venture with Saudi Arabia's vast Public Investment Fund.

Saudi Arabia earlier announced it was lifting the ban as part of a far-reaching liberalisation drive by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that is shaking up the kingdom.

The government said it would begin licensing cinemas immediately and the first movie theatres are expected to open in March.

The country is expected to have more than 300 cinemas - with over 2,000 screens - by 2030, giving rise to an industry that would contribute $24 billion to the economy, according to the Saudi culture ministry.

