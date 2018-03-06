UAE social media influencers will need licence under new rules

National Media Council announces new regulations to regulate electronic media in country
By Staff writer
Tue 06 Mar 2018 05:21 PM

The UAE will now require anyone conducting "commercial activities" through social media to register for a government-issued licence.

The new rules announced on Tuesday target so-called "social media influencers" who use their internet fame to advertise products.

National Media Council director-general Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri said the new regulations would help to "promote and develop an advanced legislative and regulatory environment for the UAE media sector".

"Today, electronic media has become a highly influential and widespread tool; it is imperative that we enhance its reliability. Digital media is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the Middle East, especially videos, games and e-books. Regulating this sector will attract new global investments, which, in turn, will improve its development and competitiveness," he said in comments published by state news agency WAM.

Those affected need to register by the end of June or face 5,000-dirham ($1,360) fines, AP reported.

The new guidelines apply to news websites, electronic publishing outlets, and on-demand printing, including commercial activities conducted through social media within the UAE.

Websites of licensed traditional media (television, radio, newspapers and magazines) do not need to secure new licences while the websites of government, universities and schools are excluded from the system, Al Mansouri said.

