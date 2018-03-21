Saudi Arabia launches new council to boost film industry

Saudi Film Council will conduct talent development programmes, establish a regulatory framework, improve product infrastructure, find funding solutions and launch initiatives to promote the kingdom’s brand and culture.

Saudi Arabia’s General Culture Authority (GCA) has announced the launch of a new Saudi Film Council (SFC) to develop and sustain the kingdom’s fledgling film industry.

In a statement, GCA CEO Ahmed Almaziad said that the establishment of the SFC is “a historic moment within our country’s cultural journey and will foster this important industry which plays a key role in overall economic growth and development.”

According to the GCA, the SFC will conduct talent development programmes, establish a regulatory framework, improve product infrastructure, find funding solutions and launch initiatives to promote the kingdom’s brand and culture.

“Given the incredible creative energy and talent within our country’s young, diverse population, Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to develop a vibrant and commercially successful film and content sector that tells Saudi stories at home and to the rest of the world,” said SFC CEO Faisal Baltyuor.

Baltyuor added that over the last several months the SFC has conducted a number of workshops with Saudi filmmakers and incorporated their insights into strategic initiatives that will be rolled out, beginning in 2018.

“By investing today in strategic initiatives that support industry growth across all industry pillars, the Kingdom can build a sustainable industry that generates significant employment opportunities and material GDP contribution to Saudi Arabia,” Baltyuor said.

Among the initiatives that SFC has planned for 2018 are a national fund for Saudi filmmakers, year-round training programmes and skills workshops, both within the kingdom and abroad.