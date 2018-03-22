YouTube star Roman Atwood to speak at ITP Influencer Summit

The American vlogger is considered one of the biggest names on Instagram and Twitter
Roman Atwood attends Shorty Awards at The Times Center in New York City
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Thu 22 Mar 2018 12:27 PM

Emmy-nominated content creator and vlogger Roman Atwood will be among the speakers at the upcoming ITP Influencer Summit on March 27.

With more than 24 million subscribers across two channels on YouTube, Atwood is considered one of the platforms most popular vloggers. His collaborations have included well-known personalities such as Steve-O, FouseyTube and Jerome Jarre.

Aside from being one of the top 100 most subscribed channels on YouTube, the American also has a collective total of more than 10 million followers on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, with Twitter placing him as the eighth most engaging influencer on earth.

The event – which is designed for influencers, creators, brands and marketers – will take place at the Sofitel Dubai Downtown. The day long programme will feature a number of expert talks, panel discussions and Q&A’s, including on the impact of new laws and influencer licensing regulations.

Other notable stars that will be in attendance at the event will be Mexican YouTuber Luisito Comunica, the CEO of GroupM MENA Filip Jabbour, and local influencers Ola Farahat, Hadia Ghaleb, Mohanad Al Wadiya and Lowi Sahi.

