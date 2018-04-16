TV major CNBC unveils new MidEast HQ in Abu Dhabi

Global business and financial news TV network launches new studios in Abu Dhabi Global Market
By Staff writer
Mon 16 Apr 2018 01:41 PM

CNBC, the global business and financial news TV network, has unveiled its new Middle East headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The state-of-the-art facility will act as CNBC’s hub in the Middle East from which the network will continue to deliver business content from across the region, a statement said.

The network will broadcast Capital Connection, fronted by its Middle East Anchor Hadley Gamble from its new studios based within Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the UAE capital’s financial hub, it added.

Speaking after the inaugural show, Gamble said: “We’ve been reporting the Middle East business story to CNBC’s elite global audience for years. The launch of our new home within ADGM starts a new chapter in our reporting from the region.

"These new state-of-the-art studios provide us with a fantastic platform to tell the global business story through a unique Middle East lens.”

He said the first week of programming from the Middle East includes interviews with Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Aldar Properties, Saif Saeed Ghobash, director general of Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Jassim Alseddiqi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, Mohammed Al Ardhi, chairman of Investcorp and Peter Baumgartner, CEO of Etihad Airways.

John Casey, CNBC’s SVP of International News and Programming said: “With the addition of our new Middle East Headquarters at ADGM, we plan to connect Abu Dhabi to the world's financial capitals.”

The network said it will also use its new home in Abu Dhabi to establish a stronger editorial presence across the region, with both its feature franchise Access Middle East and its regional event coverage set to expand.

