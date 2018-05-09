Netflix 'will have an office in Dubai', says CEO

Netflix currently groups Middle East operations along with its Europe and Africa business unit based in the Netherlands

Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings said the $140 billion global entertainment company could see itself opening an office in Dubai, if it continues on its current growth path.

Netflix, which started out as a a mail-order DVD business, is now among the hottest companies in the world, smashing analysts’ quarterly subscriber estimates. Its net income in the most recent quarter rose 62.9 percent, to $290.1 million.

The streaming service launched in January 2016, and in the two years since then it has acquired 21 percent of the marketshare.

Netflix currently combines its operations across Europe, Africa and the Middle East into its EMEA business unit based out of the Netherlands where it employs over 400 staff.

Speaking to CEO Middle East, in an exclusive interview, Hastings said while there are no immediate plans to open a Middle East base away from its Amsterdam EMEA hub, he predicted that Netflix would open an office in Dubai.

“I imagine that eventually we will have an office in Dubai,” said Hastings. “Right now it works well to have everyone together in Amsterdam where they are all learning from each other. It may be a few years but I imagine over time that will make sense."

Hastings was speaking with CEO Middle East in Rome where he was discussing the company’s content and operations across the world.