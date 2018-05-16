Trade licences for UAE influencers start at AED14,000

National Media Council of Dubai confirmed that any individual or entity seeking to apply for the new e-media licence, which will become effective on June 1, must first have a trade licence.

Social media influencers across the UAE are now facing a potential annual bill of almost AED30,000 if they are to engage in the promotion goods and services on their blogs and social media feeds.

This week, the National Media Council of Dubai confirmed that any individual or entity seeking to apply for the new e-media licence, which will become effective on June 1, must first have a trade licence.

Gemma Kennedy, head of sales at Virtuzone, a business services company that helps businesses set up in the UAE, says that the National Media Council has confirmed influencers will require a trade licence from a mainland entity or free zone that will “cover the appropriate activities” - namely media, publishing and advertising – before applying for their specialist licence.

The deadline to register for these licences is May 31, although it is believed this will extended much like VAT registration earlier in the year.

In terms of minimum cost, Kennedy says that the cheapest trade licence can be obtained – via Virtuzone – from the Fujairah free zone for AED14,000 during Ramadan and AED17,000 (plus VAT) at other times.

Other free zones typically cost AED17,850 with Ramadan pricing at AED14,000. All figures include VAT.