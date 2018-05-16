Trade licences for UAE influencers start at AED14,000

Business Services specialists say a Fujairah free zone licence the most cost-effective place to obtain a licence
National Media Council of Dubai confirmed that any individual or entity seeking to apply for the new e-media licence, which will become effective on June 1, must first have a trade licence.
By Eddie Taylor
Wed 16 May 2018 09:07 AM

Social media influencers across the UAE are now facing a potential annual bill of almost AED30,000 if they are to engage in the promotion goods and services on their blogs and social media feeds.

This week, the National Media Council of Dubai confirmed that any individual or entity seeking to apply for the new e-media licence, which will become effective on June 1, must first have a trade licence.

Gemma Kennedy, head of sales at Virtuzone, a business services company that helps businesses set up in the UAE, says that the National Media Council has confirmed influencers will require a trade licence from a mainland entity or free zone that will “cover the appropriate activities” - namely media, publishing and advertising – before applying for their specialist licence.

The deadline to register for these licences is May 31, although it is believed this will extended much like VAT registration earlier in the year.

In terms of minimum cost, Kennedy says that the cheapest trade licence can be obtained – via Virtuzone – from the Fujairah free zone for AED14,000 during Ramadan and AED17,000 (plus VAT) at other times.

Other free zones typically cost AED17,850 with Ramadan pricing at AED14,000. All figures include VAT.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

StarzPlay to introduce seven Arabic shows during Ramadan

StarzPlay to introduce seven Arabic shows during Ramadan

24 Apr 2018
Media
Saudi's MBC, Abu Dhabi's Image Nation to team up on four films

Saudi's MBC, Abu Dhabi's Image Nation to team up on four films

13 May 2018
Media
New Saudi TV station feeds into modernisation drive

New Saudi TV station feeds into modernisation drive

13 May 2018
Media
Saudi digital media firm wins new $9m funding

Saudi digital media firm wins new $9m funding

30 Apr 2018
Media
Abu Dhabi media hub to get satellite uplink in deal with Arabsat

Abu Dhabi media hub to get satellite uplink in deal with Arabsat

10 May 2018
Media
Twitter announces date for first Middle East live show

Twitter announces date for first Middle East live show

10 May 2018
Media
Netflix open to idea of having office in Dubai, says CEO

Netflix open to idea of having office in Dubai, says CEO

09 May 2018
Media
The Entertainer stake sold for 'nine-figure' sum, says founder

The Entertainer stake sold for 'nine-figure' sum, says founder

07 May 2018
Media
Palestinian flag to premiere at Cannes film festival

Palestinian flag to premiere at Cannes film festival

06 May 2018
Media
Saudi Arabia launches $34.7bn entertainment revolution

Saudi Arabia launches $34.7bn entertainment revolution

04 May 2018
Media