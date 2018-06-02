beIN Sports pulls TV channels from du customers in the UAE

beIN Sports, which holds the exclusive rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in the Gulf region, has pulled its channels and packages from du customers in the UAE, it was announced on Saturday.

In a tweet, the Dubai-based telecoms operator said it was "temporarily unable to show beIN sports channels and packages due to a decision by the broadcaster beIN Sports".

It added that it regretted the inconvenience to its customers.

In another note to customers, du said it would provide an update as soon as details are available but could not give a date for the resumption of services.

It was not immediately clear why Qatari-owned beIN Sports had taken the decision to remove its channels. With less than two weeks until the beginning of the world’s most eagerly awaited international football tournament, beIN was the only broadcaster showing matches in the UAE.

Du added that it has temporarily stopped new subscriptions of beIN packages, adding that there will be no charges during the period in which beIN Sports channels are not available.

"We understand the inconvenience caused by the sudden and unexpected loss of the service. There will be no charges for the period during which the channels are not available. We are currently assessing the situation and any decision on the matter of compensation will be communicated to our customers," du added.