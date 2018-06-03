Etisalat announces FIFA World Cup 2018 package

Saudi Arabia in action against Italy in a recent friendly. With less than two weeks to go until the World Cup begins with a match between Russia and Saudi Arabia on Thursday, June 14, uncertainty had surrounded the availability of the world’s most eagerly awaited international football tournament on the UAE’s two main telecoms providers.

Customers of Etisalat's main competitor, du, are still unable to access Bein Sports channels

Etisalat has announced the FIFA World Cup 2018 package on Bein Sports is now available at a cost of just over $150 (AED555).

Speaking to Arabian Business, an Etisalat source said the World Cup package is currently available to all customers by subscribing through their television sets on channel 777, for a standalone price of AED555, plus 5 percent VAT (total coste AED582.75).

All Etisalat’s Bein Sports services are working as normal, without interruptions in services, the company added.

On Saturday, Bein Sports, which holds the rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in the MENA region, pulled its channels and packages from du customers in the UAE.

According to a du spokesperson, there have been no changes since that announcement was made.

“We regret to inform that our customers are temporarily unable to view Bein Sports channels and packages,” said the most recent statement from du.

“We are working with our partner to restore broadcasting Bein Sports channels.”

Du said it will update its website in case of any developments.

In 2014, both du and Etisalat announced World Cup packages just weeks before the opening match.