Hollywood film company to produce Sheikh Zayed biopic

A Hollywood film company plans is currently working to develop a biopic based on the life of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The chairman of California-based STXfilms says the move will be patterned after notable biopics such as 'Gandhi' and 'Darkest Hour'

The film will be made by STXfilms, a company best known the 2016 comedy 'Bad Moms', as well 'The Free State of Jones' featuring Matthew McConaughey, the Academy Award-nominated 'Molly’s Game', featuring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba and 'The Foreigner' with Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan.

In a statement, STXfilms said the film will be directed by Indian film director, producer and actor Shekhar Kapur, whose previous work includes 'Elizabeth' and 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age', biopics based on the life of Queen Elizabeth I.

The screenplay will be written by Cliff Dorfman, who previously worked on the long-running and popular HBO series 'Entourage' as well as on 'Warrior', a feature film starring Tom Hardy.

“Patterned after great movies like Gandhi, Selma and Darkest Hour, this project will tell the story of a dynamic, powerful personality who helped create historic change,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms said in a statement.

STXfilms' statement made no mention of where the movie will be filmed or of any cast members so far slated to be included.

Although Hollywood films are frequently shot in the UAE, STXfilm’s Sheikh Zayed’s film will be the first Hollywood-made biopic of a UAE leader.