Tom Cruise spent three weeks in Abu Dhabi rehearsing for Halo jump

The daring stunt was shot over 10 days with the use of a C17 military plane

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise spent three weeks in Abu Dhabi rehearsing for the Halo (High Altitude Low Opening) jump he shot for his latest Mission: Impossible – Fallout movie series, having become the first actor to perform the stunt, according to the CEO of the capital’s Media Zone Authority and twofour54, which helped orchestrate it.

Speaking to Arabian Business, Maryam Eid AlMheiri said the jump was shot over ten days with the use of a C17 military plane provided by the UAE military.

“This [was] the first time an actor is seen conducting a halo jump live on camera, jumping from 25,000ft, at 200mph and we are incredibly proud that Abu Dhabi was the staging ground for this sequence,” she said.

The high altitude, free-fall parachute method is used by the military for the delivery of personnel, equipment and other supplies from a transport aircraft, and is particularly risky to perform. While Cruise is known for executing his own stunts, the Halo is believed to be his most daring yet.

On his social media, the actor thanked the “amazing” cast in Abu Dhabi for making it happen.

“Our stunts keep getting higher in altitude and lower in oxygen… Thank you to the amazing cast, crew and people of Abu Dhabi… for the amazing help and cooperation. Our filming here continues to be a wonderful experience,” he said.

The film, which spent a year in the making, was the fifth Hollywood blockbuster to be filmed in Abu Dhabi. It was also the second Mission: Impossible movie to be filmed in the UAE, as parts of the 2011 hit Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol was filmed in the Dubai desert and the Burj Khalifa.

AlMheiri said the shooting of the latest Mission: Impossible film is a “significant moment” in the development of Abu Dhabi’s media industry.

“For Abu Dhabi, it’s a demonstration of the way we work together and the support we can offer to filmmakers around the world who are looking to push the boundaries of cinema action… Our aim is to continue pushing the limits for future productions that want to take advantage of the talent, incredible locations, facilities, infrastructure, financial incentives, and support network available here in the region’s capital for content creators,” she said.

