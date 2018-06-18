ITP Live to bring YouTube megastar KSI to Dubai

KSI will participate in the Dubai Summer Surprises Gaming Challenge at The Dubai Mall, taking place June 22 to July 2 at the Star Atrium, The Dubai Mall.

YouTube megastar Olajide Olatunji, otherwise known as KSI, will come to Dubai on June 30 as part of a collaboration with regional social media and influencer marketing agency ITP Live and Dubai Summer Surprises.

The YouTube vlogger will appear on stage from 5-8pm alongside Dubai social media “influencers” Mo Vlogs, Tariq Al-Harbi, Saygin Yalcin and Ahmed Al-Nasheet.

Also identifying as a comedian, actor, rapper and white collar boxer, KSI is due to fight fellow vlogger Logan Paul in August in a boxing match on YouTube, where the 24-year-old’s channel attracts over 18 million subscribers. It is reportedly the 36th most subscribed channel on the platform.

His debut album Keep Up in 2016 also reached number one on the UK R&B Album Chart.

“I’m pumped to head back to Dubai this year to meet my viewers at The Dubai Mall for Dubai Summer Surprises 2018 and play at the Gaming Challenge event,” he said of his upcoming trip.

The event in partnership with PlayStation will feature PlayLink, FIFA World Cup 18 and Fortnite. It will offer the best competitor the opportunity to challenge KSI live on stage.

Launched in 2017, ITP Live is a dynamic new division of ITP Media Group.