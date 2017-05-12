Meet Raneem, the Middle East's new vlogging star

Raneem Almohandes, 22, wins Unilever's Forsaty campaign to discover female vlogging talent in the region

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 12 May 2017 6:20 PM

Raneem Almohandes has been named the winner of Unilever's Forsaty campaign, an online competition to discover the next female vlogging star in the region. 

The 22-year-old Egyptian beat hundreds of contestants from 30 different nationalities to receive a cash prize of $35,000, a one-year contract with Unilever, plus mentorship and workshops from YouTube.

The passionate vlogger’s style is best captured in a message on her YouTube channel ‘nmnm994’: “I am here because I have a vision that I want to achieve: empowering the youth and encouraging them to follow their dreams and take responsibility from within to change and improve themselves.”

The two-month campaign witnessed fierce competition among a group of ambitious, creative, and inspiring young women, who created original videos revolving around Sunsilk, Dove, Pond’s, and Lipton – four much-loved brands from Unilever’s portfolio of over 400 established names.

The company enlisted four leading regional female YouTube influencers to help the budding vloggers at each stage of their Forsaty journey. Alanoud Badr (Lady Fozaza), UN Change Ambassador Hayla Ghazal (Hayla TV), Mimi (Eswara), and Haifa Beseisso (Fly with Haifa) shared insider tips on creating remarkable content with the participants. 

Asad Rehman, media director for North Africa and Middle East at Unilever, said: “The Forsaty campaign saw a huge turnout from young female talents, who were really excited to share their unique ideas through their videos.

"Ultimately, we believe Raneem proved to have the best understanding of our brands and consumers as well as all-round skills. She stood out for presenting meaningful content in an engaging way, and I congratulate her on her win.”

The Forsaty campaign aimed to engage women in vlogging communities and unleash their creative talents.

