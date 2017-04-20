Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé unveiled at regional launch in Dubai

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé has been debuted yesterday for the first time in the region at the Dubai Design District (D3).

The new car is “a sleek, yet sporty showstopper” designed “to meet the needs of modern active lifestyles,” according to Lennart Mueller-Teut, head of marketing and communications, Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East.

It boasts a top speed of 240km/h for the E200 and 250km/h for the E300 and E400 4MATIC.

Until Thursday April 20, Mercedes-Benz will host a pop-up showroom in the D3, where customers will be able to book test drives and experience the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé first-hand.

GCC pricing for the new E-Class Coupé starts at $59,950 (AED220,190) for the E 200 Coupé. The E 400 Coupé and E 400 4MATIC Coupé will be available from July 2017 for $70,650 (AED259,490) and $80,550 (AED295,852), respectively.