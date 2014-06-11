MERS virus reaches Kuwait, infecting 5 camels

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Gov’t says it will take 'all preventative measures' to stop the spread of virus, which has spread in neighbouring Saudi Arabia
Five camels have been infected with the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in Kuwait in the country’s first detection of the fatal virus, according to state media.
The Gulf state’s Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources board chairman Jassim Al Bader said a random test on 83 camels revealed five were infected, KUNA reported.
Al Bader said the camels had been isolated and preventive measures had been taken, including contacting the owners, who were immediately tested and would be monitored.
Health Ministry officials also held an urgent meeting to discuss the emergence of MERS in the country and to coordinate further examinations of camels.
Kuwait has managed to avoid MERS despite neighbouring Saudi Arabia being the source of the virus.
About 600 cases have been detected in Saudi Arabia, with about one-third of infected people dying. Cases have been recorded as far away as Asia and the US, while the UAE also has had a relatively high number of infections, including more than 10 deaths.
The World Health Organisation last month held an extraordinary meeting to discuss whether to classify the virus as an international health emergency but it was deemed not to be.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules