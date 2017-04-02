Middle East data hacks on the rise, research shows

Healthcare is key target, accounting for a third of global breaches, says Gemalto

By Sarah Townsend
  • Sunday, 2 April 2017 2:26 PM

The number of data breaches in the Middle East has risen 16.67 percent since 2015 as hackers become increasingly sophisticated, according to research.

New data from global cybersecurity firm Gemalto found that approximately 45.2 million data records in the Middle East were compromised in 2016, compared to 38.5 million in the previous year.

Globally, 1.4 billion data records were compromised in 2016 as hackers targeted large-scale databases across industries, Gemalto’s latest Breach Level Index report said. This represented a substantial 86 percent rise compared to 2015.

The healthcare industry was a key target for hackers, it added, accounting for 28 percent of global data breaches – an 11 percent rise from 2015.

However, the number of ‘compromised’ data breaches (involving sensitive, protected or confidential data)  in healthcare decreased by 75 percent since 2015 as organisations get quicker at intercepting attacks.

Education saw a 5 percent decrease in data breaches between 2015 and 2016 and a 78 percent drop in compromised data records.

The government sector accounted for 15 percent of all data breaches in 2016, Gemalto said, but here, the number of compromised data records rose 27 percent from 2015.

Financial services companies accounted for 12 percent of all data breaches, a 23 percent decline compared to the previous year.

Sebastien Pavie, regional director of identity and data protection at Gemalto Middle East and Africa, said: “Hackers are casting a wider net and are using easily attainable account and identity information as a starting point for high value targets.

“Clearly, fraudsters are also shifting from attacks targeted at financial organisations to infiltrating large data bases such as entertainment and social media sites.”

Related:

Stories

GCC consumers need to be better protected

UAE says more than 1,000 cyber attacks foiled

Turkish hacker behind $45m Oman, UAE cyber heists gets 8 years

Abu Dhabi police arrest hackers over ATM skimming scam

Saudi regulator says cyber attacks target several websites

Galleries
Online shopping: The what 'not to do' checklist

Online shopping: The what 'not to do' checklist

Also in Technology

Middle East online platform for freelancers launches

Video: SpaceX makes history by re-using a rocket

Also in UAE

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visits victims of knife attack

Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking