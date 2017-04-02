Middle East data hacks on the rise, research shows

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Healthcare is key target, accounting for a third of global breaches, says Gemalto
The number of data breaches in the Middle East has risen 16.67 percent since 2015 as hackers become increasingly sophisticated, according to research.
New data from global cybersecurity firm Gemalto found that approximately 45.2 million data records in the Middle East were compromised in 2016, compared to 38.5 million in the previous year.
Globally, 1.4 billion data records were compromised in 2016 as hackers targeted large-scale databases across industries, Gemalto’s latest Breach Level Index report said. This represented a substantial 86 percent rise compared to 2015.
The healthcare industry was a key target for hackers, it added, accounting for 28 percent of global data breaches – an 11 percent rise from 2015.
However, the number of ‘compromised’ data breaches (involving sensitive, protected or confidential data) in healthcare decreased by 75 percent since 2015 as organisations get quicker at intercepting attacks.
Education saw a 5 percent decrease in data breaches between 2015 and 2016 and a 78 percent drop in compromised data records.
The government sector accounted for 15 percent of all data breaches in 2016, Gemalto said, but here, the number of compromised data records rose 27 percent from 2015.
Financial services companies accounted for 12 percent of all data breaches, a 23 percent decline compared to the previous year.
Sebastien Pavie, regional director of identity and data protection at Gemalto Middle East and Africa, said: “Hackers are casting a wider net and are using easily attainable account and identity information as a starting point for high value targets.
“Clearly, fraudsters are also shifting from attacks targeted at financial organisations to infiltrating large data bases such as entertainment and social media sites.”
Why does the UAE not, like most other countries, apply 3-5% tolerance; radars have very small error tolerances, some even lower than 1%. If a signboard... moreSunday, 2 April 2017 9:48 AM - Ed B
Hopefully this will put a stop to all of the fakes. moreSunday, 2 April 2017 12:41 PM - David
These are the values and the standard of training imparted by Dubai Police - without doubt one of the best Police Forces in the world. I am proud to be... moreSunday, 2 April 2017 9:49 AM - Ray Chaudhuri
Why does the UAE not, like most other countries, apply 3-5% tolerance; radars have very small error tolerances, some even lower than 1%. If a signboard... moreSunday, 2 April 2017 9:48 AM - Ed B
Hopefully this will put a stop to all of the fakes. moreSunday, 2 April 2017 12:41 PM - David
I hope the old very poor customer service which has caused me to drop souq.com would not be carried over and amazon culture will rub off with the new company... moreThursday, 30 March 2017 8:14 AM - turk971
"Ask not what Dubai can do for you, ask what you can do for Dubai" (with apologies to JFK) moreSunday, 26 March 2017 8:30 AM - Tony Gray
Yes right, banking services here are not up to levels of developed countries let alone telephone services, but great deal of effort is visible in improving... moreSunday, 26 March 2017 4:42 PM - Diya Pardasani
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules