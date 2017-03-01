Middle East Film and Comic Con 2017 'will be biggest ever'

Organisers of the Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) say the sixth edition to be held in Dubai in April will be its biggest ever.

The pop culture convention is returning at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from April 6-8 with a showcase of the best regional and international talent, celebrity guests, pop culture exhibitors and activities, a statement said.

Over the past five years, the MEFCC phenomenon has attracted well over 200,000 fans, cosplayers, enthusiasts and industry leaders from over across the world.

“Every year, we challenge ourselves to not only deliver a better event but also continue to support the development of regional talent, and to see local artists and entrepreneurs progress is hugely rewarding,” said Benjamin Caddy, CEO of organisers The Alliance.

“We’ve got another great line-up planned, more F&B options for fans and families and we’re hoping for a record turnout with the new travel and ticketing options too.”

Famous faces at MEFCC this year will include Liam Cunningham, best known as Davos Seaworth in the HBO epic-fantasy series Game of Thrones, and Greg Grunberg, one of Hollywood’s busiest actors who has appeared in Star Wars, Star Trek and is best known for his role in Heroes.

International guests joining the celebrity line-up this year include artists Simone Bianchi and James C Muligan, Linda Le and custom toy designer J*Ryu, with more celebrities to be announced over the coming weeks.

Activities will include the Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years Exhibit, presented by Dubai TV and Film Commission and featuring Star Trek-inspired works by 50 artists, including one by Leonard Nimoy, the franchise’s iconic Spock and renowned photographer who passed away in 2015.