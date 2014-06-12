Middle East named world's fastest growing region for hotels

Saudi Arabia and UAE lead way for hotels under contract as Middle East has more than 99,000 rooms in pipeline

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 12 June 2014 2:27 PM
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading a construction boom in the Middle East for hotel rooms under contract, according to new data from STR Global.

The Middle East overall is the fastest growing region in the world, with 99,199 rooms under contract in the region. Existing room supply is expected to grow by 40 percent, it said.

According to the latest figures, the UAE and Saudi Arabia combined make up 68 percent of the existing room supply in the Middle East, where STR Global tracks 13 countries.

The two countries also account for 70 percent of rooms in the region’s pipeline, it reported.

Despite the 12-month moving average supply growth rate of the UAE (up 8.2 percent), Saudi Arabia has a stronger pipeline in terms of rooms under contract, STR Global said.

The amount of rooms under contract in Saudi Arabia (35,587 rooms) is slightly more than the total in the UAE (34,226 rooms). This would lead to a 60 percent supply growth in Saudi Arabia and a 32 percent supply growth in the UAE.

In Saudi Arabia, the Upscale and Upper Midscale hotels lead with the most rooms under contract, while the Luxury and Upper Upscale hotels top the most rooms under contract in the UAE, the data showed.

Related:

Stories

Hilton says to launch new brand Curio in Qatar in 2016

Nakheel inks deal with Shangri-La to run luxury Palm hotel

Accor inks deal to operate new Saudi hotel

Dubai's Jumeirah asked to run $234m Saadiyat Island resort

Hilton to build MidEast's biggest beach resort in Qatar

Galleries
Revealed: Most expensive hotel suites in the UAE

Revealed: Most expensive hotel suites in the UAE

20 hot new hotels that opened in Q1

20 hot new hotels that opened in Q1

Companies

STR Global

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking