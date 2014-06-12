Middle East named world's fastest growing region for hotels

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Saudi Arabia and UAE lead way for hotels under contract as Middle East has more than 99,000 rooms in pipeline
Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading a construction boom in the Middle East for hotel rooms under contract, according to new data from STR Global.
The Middle East overall is the fastest growing region in the world, with 99,199 rooms under contract in the region. Existing room supply is expected to grow by 40 percent, it said.
According to the latest figures, the UAE and Saudi Arabia combined make up 68 percent of the existing room supply in the Middle East, where STR Global tracks 13 countries.
The two countries also account for 70 percent of rooms in the region’s pipeline, it reported.
Despite the 12-month moving average supply growth rate of the UAE (up 8.2 percent), Saudi Arabia has a stronger pipeline in terms of rooms under contract, STR Global said.
The amount of rooms under contract in Saudi Arabia (35,587 rooms) is slightly more than the total in the UAE (34,226 rooms). This would lead to a 60 percent supply growth in Saudi Arabia and a 32 percent supply growth in the UAE.
In Saudi Arabia, the Upscale and Upper Midscale hotels lead with the most rooms under contract, while the Luxury and Upper Upscale hotels top the most rooms under contract in the UAE, the data showed.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules