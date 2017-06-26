Middle East needs 3,350 extra planes to meet demand to 2036

The Middle East will require an additional 3,350 aircraft over the next 20 years to meet passenger demand, according to a new forecast by US plane maker Boeing.

Globally, Boeing raised its forecast for new airplane demand, projecting the need for 41,030 new airplanes by 2036 valued at $6.1 trillion.

The company’s annual Current Market Outlook (CMO) was released on Tuesday at the Paris Air Show, with total airplane demand rising 3.6 percent over last year’s forecast.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Dubai-based Emirates is in talks about the purchase of 20 more A380 superjumbos with Airbus.

“Passenger traffic has been very strong so far this year, and we expect to see it grow 4.7 percent each year over the next two decades,” said Randy Tinseth, vice president of Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“The market is especially hungry for single-aisle airplanes as more people start traveling by air.”

Boeing said the single-aisle segment will see the most growth over the forecast, fuelled by low-cost carriers and emerging markets.

A total of 29,530 new airplanes will be needed in this segment, an increase of almost 5 percent over last year.

The forecast for the widebody segment includes 9,130 airplanes, with a large wave of potential replacement demand beginning early in the next decade.

With more airlines shifting to small and medium/large widebody airplanes like the 787 and 777X, the primary demand for very large airplanes going forward will be in the cargo market, Boeing added.

The Asia market, including China, will continue to lead the way in total airplane deliveries over the next two decades.

Worldwide, 57 percent of the new deliveries will be for airline growth, while 43 percent will be for replacement of older airplanes with new, more fuel efficient jets.