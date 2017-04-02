Middle East online platform for freelancers launches

A Middle East online platform has been launched for freelancers, part-time creative executives, students and young graduates looking to work with experts across various fields for project collaborations.

Utalenta.com is considered the first of its kind to provide a platform for small and medium enterprises looking to work alongside professionals on a per project basis.

Through the concept, freelancers can work independently and communicate directly with clients from across the region via the newly launched online portal, taking on and completing projects at their own convenience under the terms agreed upon by both parties.

Registered professionals in digital graphics, video production, animation, writing, translation, software, web development, online marketing, advertising and a host of other services will enjoy access to a wide range of businesses, wider flexibility, additional source of income and opportunity to gain new experience and stay in the trend.

Newly graduates or students can also join Utalenta.com to network and experience work in a virtual office.

Utalenta.com comes at a time when independent work is increasingly becoming an international trend whether by choice or a necessity among the international workforce. A global report by McKinsey Global Institute showed that about 162 million people are now engaged in some form of independent work. The online freelancing market, in particular, is growing rapidly across the world and industry players predict that the market will grow to $10b-$20b by 2020. The Middle East region’s share is conservatively seen to reach up to $100m.