Middle East street food brand eyes Saudi expansion

Man’oushe Street, a popular Middle Eastern eatery that serves traditional street food, has revealed plans to expand across the Saudi capital city of Riyadh.

The retail brand has signed a new master franchise agreement with the Al Rajhi Group, an investment group operating in Saudi Arabia.

Under the deal, Man’oushe Street will open 25 new branches in Riyadh, where two branches will open before the end of this year, the statement said.

“These are truly exciting times for Saudi Arabia’s F&B segment and this new agreement with Man’oushe Street will allow us the opportunity to make our mark in this rapidly growing segment," said Khalid Abdullah Al Rajhi, of the Al Rajhi Group.

"We are confident that we will be able to retain the mark of excellence that Man’oushe Street has become famous for and something that we also share in common.

Recent reports suggest that the Saudi F&B segment is expected to reach $121 million in revenue for 2017.

Jihad El Eit, CEO and founder, Man’oushe Street, added: “Over the last few years, Man’oushe Street has positioned itself as a leading player in the region’s fast food industry. This new agreement with the Al Rajhi Group demonstrates our efforts to implement a new roadmap towards further reinforcing and expanding our presence in the Middle East."