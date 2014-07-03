MidEast airports to boost security amid US bomb concerns - official source

The United States said on Wednesday it would increase security at overseas airports with nonstop flights to the country, and US officials cited concerns Al Qaeda operatives in Syria and Yemen were developing bombs that could be smuggled onto planes.

The new security measures would be required at airports in Europe, Africa and the Middle East that have direct flights, the US officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The Department of Homeland Security said "enhanced security measures" would be implemented in the next few days at "certain overseas airports with direct flights into the United States."

It did not specify which airports or what countries would be affected, nor did it say what triggered the extra precautions.

"We are sharing recent and relevant information with our foreign allies and are consulting the aviation industry," DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson said he directed the Transportation Security Administration to implement the measures in the coming days. The move comes during the summer travel season and days before the July 4 holiday.

An Emirates spokesperson told Arabian Business it did not "go into details about our security arrangements", while a spokesperson from Dubai Airports was not immediately available for comment.

Chris Youlten, vice president of network operations at Etihad Airways, told Arabian Business Abu Dhabi International Airport's pre-clearance facility, which was introduced in January this year "has not been impacted by such measures at present."

"The United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Pre-Clearance Facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport has created an added layer of protection, and this was pre-defined by the US and UAE governments as one of the reasons why this facility was introduced in the emirate. Pre-cleared flights already require enhanced security measures which have been in place since the facility opened

"Enhanced security measures are consistently being introduced at airports across the world in response to improvements in the manufacture of explosive devices. Etihad Airways monitors the development of airport screening and detection measures, both electronic and human, everywhere we fly, and we remain satisfied that those measures are currently very effective," he added.

HE Ali Majed Al Mansoori, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports commented: “Abu Dhabi Airports is committed to providing all its partners at its airports with the needed support to enhance their services and operations. With regards to the US-preclearance, Abu Dhabi Airports is working closely with the US Customs and Boarder Protection (CBP) to ensure that aviation security is always enhanced and best services to airlines and passengers are facilitated. Safety, security and comfort of all passengers remain on the top of priorities for Abu Dhabi Airports.”

A US official told Reuters some of the new measures would involve additional inspections of passengers' shoes and property.

The official said Washington had legal authority to enforce new security requirements on foreign governments or airports because the flights go directly to the United States.

Asked about the enhanced security steps in an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday night, Johnson said: "We continually evaluate the world situation and we not infrequently make changes to aviation security. We either step it up or we feel sometimes we're in a position to dial it back.

"So this is something that happens periodically and people should not overreact to it or overspeculate about what's going on," he said.

Adding there is "a terrorist threat to this country that remains," Johnson said: "We continually evaluate the world situation and if we think that there are improvements that we can and should make without unnecessarily disrupting the traveling public, we'll do that."

Earlier, law enforcement and security officials told Reuters the United States and European authorities were discussing measures that could include installation of additional bomb-detection machines.

Bombmakers from the Nusra Front, Al Qaeda's affiliate in Syria, and Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, are believed to be working together to try to develop explosives that could avoid detection by current airport screening systems, US national security sources said.

The main concern is that militant groups could try to blow up US- or Europe-bound planes by concealing bombs on foreign fighters carrying Western passports who spent time with Islamist rebel factions in the region, the sources said.

AQAP has a track record of plotting such attacks. It was behind a 2009 attempt by a militant with a bomb hidden in his underwear to blow up a Detroit-bound airliner.

There was no immediate indication US intelligence had detected a specific plot or time frame for carrying out an attack.

US officials believe Nusra and AQAP operatives have carried out operational testing of new bomb designs in Syria, where Nusra is one of the main Islamist groups fighting to overthrow President Bashar Al Assad, a national security source said.

The "stealth" explosives the bombmakers are trying to design include non-metallic bombs, ABC News reported.

But officials are especially worried that the recent battlefield successes of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL, an Al Qaeda splinter group, have drawn a growing number of militants from America and Europe to the jihadist cause and they would have easy access to flights headed for American cities.