MidEast business confidence hit by lower oil prices in Q4

New survey says Saudi Arabia has been impacted most amid sharp declines in export and fiscal revenues

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 22 January 2017 2:11 PM
Saudi Arabia has been impacted most by lower oil prices amid sharp declines in export and fiscal revenues during Q4, says the ACCA survey.

Saudi Arabia has been impacted most by lower oil prices amid sharp declines in export and fiscal revenues during Q4, says the ACCA survey.

The fall in oil prices continues to hit business confidence in the Middle East hard, creating sharp declines in export and fiscal revenues, according to a new survey from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA).

The latest Global Economic Conditions Survey said lower oil prices has caused many governments in the region to cut back heavily on key spending projects, resulting in 51 percent of firms reporting that they feel less confident about the future in the fourth quarter of 2016 than in the previous period.

Commenting on the findings, Lindsay Degouve de Nuncques, head of ACCA Middle East, said: "This is particularly noticeable in Saudi Arabia, where the weakness of the government spending index has been the main driver of falling confidence.

"With the need to stabilise finances as well as raising interest rates to keep up with the US Fed’s tight monetary policy is placing considerable pressure on state investment."

The survey said that by contrast, the UAE’s ability to adjust quickly to changing oil revenues means that there are signs of gradual recovery.

Degouve said austerity is expected to ease in 2017, and the prospect of the 2020 World Expo and Iran’s improving relationship with global trade offer encouragement for future investment.

However, while growth is set to improve this year, confidence has fallen slightly as the region’s poor performance impacts on prospects.

Globally, the survey said business confidence in Q4 has dropped amid on-going political and economic uncertainty with almost half (44 percent) of respondents expressing concern over falling income due to low levels of government expenditure, with another 43 percent reporting worsening business confidence.

The survey of over 4,500 finance professionals and business leaders worldwide has found that while the economic outlook has improved slightly in the US and China over the last quarter, confidence in the Middle East remains subdued.

Faye Chua, head of Business Insights at ACCA, said: “Current political uncertainty is clearly having an impact on global business confidence.

“However, it is not all bad news. Despite these concerns, the global economy may be on course for growth in 2017 as China responds positively to its economic stimulus programme and the US maintains a partial recovery.”

Related:

Stories

MidEast business confidence rises in Q3 despite economic slowdown

UAE business confidence rebounds from 4-year low in Q2

Saudi economy to maintain growth in 2017 despite challenges

Dubai business conditions rebound in November - Emirates NBD

MidEast business confidence dips to five-year low - survey

Galleries
Career talk: How to work your way to the top

Career talk: How to work your way to the top

Also in Politics & Economics

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to take part in India's Republic Day celebrations

Dubai's economic department fines 25 'illegal' money transfer firms

Also in UAE

Emirates to launch A380 to Sao Paulo in March

Most MidEast employees plan to change jobs this year – survey

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

Cost of insuring against a Saudi sovereign debt default fell...

Saudi-Iran crisis, economic woes strain Oman's neutrality

Saudi-Iran crisis, economic woes strain Oman's neutrality

Oman has never found it easy to balance relations with Saudi...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking