MidEast designers to showcase at London Fashion Week

The House of Middle East, a.k.a HOME, is setting out to find the most talented designers to showcase their creations during one of the fashion world's most prestigious events.

The exclusive event runs during London Fashion Week and showcases three carefully selected up and coming designers based on their unique creations, high quality, creativity, and potential within the UK fashion market.

On the runway, each designer will showcase 18-21 pieces from their new collection on the beautiful runway of the Freemasons Hall in Covent Garden.

HOME promises that the looks will be seen by an audience filled with key industry members, celebrities and buyers.

Applications for the September show are now open.

“There’s an increasing popularity and hunger for Middle Eastern designers in the UK market, and this show gives designers the perfect platform to showcase their collections to key industry figures in a cost effective way” said Stephanie Woollams, Director of Katch London, the parent company to HOME.

Georgie Woollams, co-owner and Managing Director added, “During the last few years of running our Katch offices in the Middle East, I am frequently asked by designers about the strategy behind launching into the London market.

“We have taken the DAS Collection to the runway a few times, along with Rani Zakhem, Hema Kaul, Karen El-Khazen, ZeynepTosun and Tahir Sultan. All designers’ collections were viewed by key buyers and they also received coverage in the likes of Vogue UK, Glamour and so on.”

The new platform organised by HOME is exclusive to next seasons Fashion Week roster and will be broadcast on FashionTV to a worldwide audience that can potentially reach up to 320 million viewers.