Missile fired at UAE aid ship carrying medical equipment

A UAE aid ship carrying medical equipment was targeted by Houthi rebels who fired a missile at it while departing from the Yemeni port of Al-Mokha, according to the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces.

The attack caused no damage to the vessel, but left one crew member injured, said the General Command of the Armed Forces in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

It added that it was tracking down those behind the attack.

The statement also called upon the international community to exercise more pressure on the Houthi militias to comply with UN Security Council Resolution No 2216 on prevention of such criminal activities.

The UAE has been delivering urgent medical assistance to a number of governorates in Yemen to help contain the cholera outbreak.

The Emirates Red Crescent provided Yemeni governorates with medicines to rein in the disease by running medical convoys to distribute intravenous solutions and fluids to tackle the situation which has been moving from bad to worse since the country fell in the grip of the Houthi rebellion.