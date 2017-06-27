Monaco's Prince Albert hails UAE green energy ambitions

Prince of Monaco full of praise over renewable energy efforts during visit to UAE pavilion at the Expo 2017 in Astana

Monaco's Prince Albert II greets State Minister and chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber. (Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images - for illustrative purposes only)

Prince Albert II, Prince of Monaco, has hailed the efforts of the UAE in renewable energy during a visit to the UAE pavilion at the Expo 2017 in Astana.

Prince Albert II praised the UAE's strategy of diversifying energy resources and investing in future energy and its achievements in this sector regionally and globally.

The UAE plans to invest $150 billion in renewable power to 2050, weening the country from dependency on subsidised natural gas power in stages. Minister of Energy Suhail Al-Mazrouei said in March that clean energy sources will help it save $192 billion.

The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 aims to provide 7 percent of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy by 2020, 25 percent by 2030, and 75 percent by 2050.

Prince Albert was accompanied by his sister, Princess Stephanie Marie Elisabeth and several senior officials of Monaco, state news agency WAM reported.

He said: "We have started preparations for the Monaco National pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and we are looking forward to exceptional participation in this global event."

Prince Albert II of Monaco was named the 2014 global winner of the UAE’s Zayed International Prize for the Environment for his foundation’s global combat against climate change.

The Global Leadership in Environment and Sustainable Development Award was presented by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The $500,000 prize was presented to Prince Albert in recognition of the environmental work carried out by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, which has supported more than 127 climate and sustainable projects in locations such as Europe, Kenya, Mali, Indonesia and Brazil.

