More Emiratis open to working in UAE private sector

New survey shows big jump in interest in UAE nationals willing to move away from public sector jobs

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 9 May 2017 1:52 PM

More Emiratis are open to working in the UAE's private sector but most still want a minimum of AED10,000 a month, according to a new survey.

Marking a paradigm shift in the conventional mindset of UAE nationals seeking employment, the survey revealed that about 57 percent of Emiratis showed interest in working for the private sector.

Of those, 27 percent want to work exclusively in the private sector and the remaining 30 percent are amenable to working in either sector. Only 43 percent are resolutely looking at job opportunities in the public sector, according to the research conducted by TASC Outsourcing.

The figures represented a significant change from TASC’s survey last year’s survey results when 80 percent of Emiratis expressed a preference for the government sector.

The research also found that most Emirati candidates believe that the private sector provides better opportunities of career growth and training support to improve skills.

TASC conducted the study among 275 national jobseekers from across the UAE during a recent career exhibition in Dubai.

Mahesh Shahdadpuri, CEO of TASC Outsourcing, said: “Millennial generation UAE nationals are more geared towards career progression, gaining experience, learning opportunities and growth, which is faster in the private sector.”

“The first preference of many companies in the UAE now is to hire Emiratis, partly due to various government initiatives and partly due to availability of growing talent resource within the region. So, understanding their expectations and preferences will help companies create better job opportunities and environment for them."

The survey results show a marked improvement in the interest of Emiratis in the fields of HR, marketing and project management functions for building a career. The majority of them looked for a median salary of AED10,000 to AED20,000.

