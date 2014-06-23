More senior Arabtec execs said to have been sacked

Chief operating officer, head of risk and chief information officer reportedly among hundreds dismissed by Dubai construction giant

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 23 June 2014 6:19 PM

More senior executives from Dubai-based Arabtec Holding, including the chief operating officer, head of risk and chief information officer have reportedly been fired as part of a major staffing shake-up.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that COO Mark Andrews, Gordon Jack, the chief information officer, and David Doyle, the chief risk officer, have been dismissed following the departure of CEO Hasan Ismaik last week.

The company has also declined to comment on reports that hundreds of employees have been sacked in the past few days as shares in the company fell to their lowest since March.

Bloomberg cited two people with knowledge of the situation when reporting that Nabil Al Kindi, COO for the Gulf region and Shohidul Ahad-Choudhury, head of mergers and acquisitions have also left.

Ismaik, who abruptly resigned from the company last week, said on Thursday he had no plans to sell his 28.85 percent stake.

Ismaik left Arabtec's board on Wednesday, resigning as chief executive at the same time, and ending a tumultuous few weeks for the company in which its shares plunged and major shareholder Aabar Investments cut its stake. The selling dragged down the entire Dubai stock market.

On Monday, Arabtec fell 9.9 percent to close at AED3.46, down from a peak of AED7.40 on March 14. However the stock is still up 69 percent year-to-date.

Related:

Stories

Arabtec shares plunge 9.9% to near limit

Hundreds of Arabtec staff said to have been fired after CEO departure

Former Arabtec CEO says no plans to sell 28.85% stake

Arabtec vows to "protect the rights of shareholders" after CEO quits

Galleries
Revealed: UAE’s top 50 companies

Revealed: UAE’s top 50 companies

Companies

Arabtec Holding

Also in Construction

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Also in UAE

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Djamel Amalou Tuesday, 24 June 2014 6:38 PM[UAE] - france

Arabtec business model cannot escape the reality business base on illusive prospect study income. In the same way Arabtec dispose enough engagement contract where clients cant withdraw them financial obligation. A new cycle begin to expect a brake even is underway .... stand back .

Its all about name to attract investor and more big the name is the more deep the fall is. A technics that we know pretty well in UAE. A repeated story over and over.

My advice dont even take a case to withdraw from your obligation since the court will take it easy. Just secure your agreement and free yourself from being jail to fail your obligation to Arabtec if you are a contractor or an off plan property buyer because they will drag you to hell.

No need to file for long holiday, take a break and hold on your paper because from outside thinks are much more clear to defend and secure your freedom.

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Crash!!! Tuesday, 24 June 2014 1:37 PM[UAE] - UAE

The simple answer to the rapid reduction in the Arabtec share price is that the share built itself up to a 60 times PE ratio based on speculation and hopes of future earnings. What has happened in the last month is a total collapse of confidence in the company based on what has happened to its senior management layer. This has caused a crash in the price again based on speculation and worry now about future ability to deliver and win business. The guide price by some analysts on the Arabtec stock is about 1.8 Dirhams which would be a PE ratio of about 13 which is about normal.

Arabtec may have a long way more to fall but the issue now is contagion and the probability that it will bring the rest of the market with it - scary times for investors.....

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: Abdalla Tuesday, 24 June 2014 9:03 AM[UAE] - Dubai- UAE

Seriously , What's going on with Arabtec ? , I am a shareholder and I demand a logical explanation, there must be a hidden agenda to all this firing .

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: manea Tuesday, 24 June 2014 8:58 AM[UAE] - UAE

very strange, where is the new acting CEO he should step and make the situation more clear to all shareholders. As shareholders lost more than 50% of their stock value in less than a month. or DFM should stop trading till the company explains what is happening.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking