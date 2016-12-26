More than 1,650 Indians behind bars in Saudi Arabia

Official gov't figures show Saudi Arabia has highest proportion of 6,489 Indians in prison abroad

More than 1,650 Indians are currently languishing in jail in Saudi Arabia, the most for a single country in the world, according to new data.

The data from India's ministry of external affairs (MEA) showed a total of 6,489 Indians are distributed in prisons of 79 countries as of November.

According to the data, Saudi Arabia has 1,653 Indians in its jails, while the UAE has 838, followed by Kuwait (459), Qatar (138), Oman (109) and Bahrain (68).

Pakistan has 230 Indians as prisoners, while the US has 640, and Nepal has 859. the MEA noted in a statement cited by Indian media.

Reports said 79, or 40 percent of all the countries in the world, hold at least one Indian as prisoner, with some Indians in jail even after completing their sentence.

In August, Minister of State in MEA, VK Singh visited Saudi Arabia after complaints from hundreds of expat workers about working conditions in the Gulf kingdom.

Posted by: Ump up Tuesday, 27 December 2016 8:46 AM[UAE] - Mississippi

hmmm - saddening statistics. Though it isn't much of a surprise since he majority of those working in KSA (foreigners) are Philippino /Indian/Pakistanis. If we take a look at the states we'd find many of hispanic origins for example..many polish ones in wales...and so on.
Almost seven in every 10 foreign prisoners in US jails are Mexicans, a US government report has revealed.
A report by the US Government Accountability Office also states that between 2005 and 2010, there was a 7% increase in the number of foreign inmates in federal prisons.

Posted by: impress Tuesday, 27 December 2016 8:46 AM[UAE] - soviet

I am certain ? however- that the Saudi government is working on its side of this. Meaning these people must have committed crimes ?they might range from minor offences that could be dealt with- to more serious situations where the focus stops being ??ah Indians and ah Saudis?? as such laws apply in every state.
I have read numerous articles mentioning detainees and prisoners from Mexica in the states. But the focal point of such isn?t ??oh noes americans are imprisoning Mexicans?? because offences and crimes have no color to their passports. That being Said.....I hope the minor offences get sorted out at least.

