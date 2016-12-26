More than 1,650 Indians behind bars in Saudi Arabia

More than 1,650 Indians are currently languishing in jail in Saudi Arabia, the most for a single country in the world, according to new data.

The data from India's ministry of external affairs (MEA) showed a total of 6,489 Indians are distributed in prisons of 79 countries as of November.

According to the data, Saudi Arabia has 1,653 Indians in its jails, while the UAE has 838, followed by Kuwait (459), Qatar (138), Oman (109) and Bahrain (68).

Pakistan has 230 Indians as prisoners, while the US has 640, and Nepal has 859. the MEA noted in a statement cited by Indian media.

Reports said 79, or 40 percent of all the countries in the world, hold at least one Indian as prisoner, with some Indians in jail even after completing their sentence.

In August, Minister of State in MEA, VK Singh visited Saudi Arabia after complaints from hundreds of expat workers about working conditions in the Gulf kingdom.