More than 52,000 UAE firms fined over work permit violations

More than 141,000 fines have been issued for incomplete work permit registration or late renewals against 52,765 private sector companies in the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced on Saturday.

In a statement cited by state news agency WAM, the MOHRE said 15 percent of companies in its database were fined.

Saif Al-Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of Human Resources at the Ministry, said: "The number of fines cumulates to 15 percent of the total sum of companies recorded within the Ministry’s database, which confirms the majority's abidance to set laws and regulations.

"Nonetheless, those who failed to adhere are advised to approach the ministry and pay the reduced sums following the Cabinet’s recent decree to cut all fines to AED2,000 per worker," he added.

The Ministry said that additional work permits will not be issued if companies fail to settle their fines.

MOHRE has reduced all fines on work permits and labour contracts and put a ceiling of AED2,000 in accumulated fines.

The new administrative fines decree states that the failure to provide the ministry with the worker’s contract of employment within a period not exceeding 60 days from the date of entry or the residence status modification date is fined AED100 for each month of delay up to a maximum of AED2,000.

The previous fine was AED500 for each month of delay without specifying a maximum limit, WAM said.

Failure to renew work permits within a period not exceeding 60 days from the expiry date is charged at AED200 per month up to a maximum of AED2,000, while the previous fine was AED500 for each month of delay without setting a maximum limit for the fine.

If an employer fails to provide the ministry with a mission work permit labour contract within a period of 30 days from the worker’s date of entry, the fine is AED100 per day up to a maximum of AED2,000. Previously, the fine was AED100 per day but without a maximum limit.

Failure to renew the mission work permit labour contract within a period of seven days from the expiry date will see a fine of AED100 per day up to a maximum of AED2,000. The previous fine did not set a maximum limit.