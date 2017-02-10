More than 543m use Dubai public transport system in 2016

Dubai's public transport system lifted more than 543 million people during 2016, an increase of four million compared to the previous year.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said in a statement that the city's metro, tram, buses and marine transit modes carried 543.6 million passengers, clocking a daily figure of about 1.5 million.

Dubai Metro took the largest slice of public transport commuters (35 percent), followed by taxis (33 percent), and public buses (28 percent), the RTA said.

It added that December recorded the highest number of commuters, reaching 47 million.

Last year, Dubai Metro saw a total of 191.3 million riders on the Red and Green lines compared to 178.647 million in 2015.

Burjuman and Union Stations, which are two transfer stations at the intersection of the Red and Green lines, accounted for the biggest chunk of riders, the transport authority added.

It also said Dubai Tram lifted 5.4 million riders last year compared to 4.07 million in 2015 while the number of public bus riders totalled 151.1 million, up from 134.7 million and around 14 million used marine transport.

The RTA is aspiring to raise the share of public transport means in people's mobility to 30 percent by 2030, after rising from 6 percent in 2006 to 15 percent in 2015.