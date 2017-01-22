Most MidEast employees plan to change jobs this year – survey

Nearly 100 percent of professionals in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region are preparing to look for a new job this year, according to a new survey.

The poll conducted by recruitment website Bayt.com found that 98 percent of 9,934 MENA-based respondents said they are planning to look for a new job in 2017.

And 95.1 percent of the respondents said they felt more prepared and qualified to apply for new jobs than they were in 2016, and more than half said they were “positive” about their career outlook for 2017 – six in ten (61.9 percent) even stated that they were “very likely” to achieve their career goals in 2017.

However, the survey presented a contradictory finding – that more than two-thirds (68.2 percent) of respondents admitted they did not have any career goals set for 2017.

And more than a quarter of respondents cited lack of opportunities and lack of funding as potential barriers to career success this year.

The survey said that 27.7 percent of respondents feared lack of growth opportunities overall may prevent them from achieving their career goals.

Other potential barriers were lack of funding (22.6 percent), lack of experience (14.5 percent), poor company management (14.3 percent), lack of work-life balance (10.9 percent), too much competition (5.1 percent) and fear of failure (4.9 percent).

Meanwhile, a high proportion of MENA respondents (85.3 percent) said they expect to have more job responsibilities in the year ahead than in 2016, and three-quarters (75.5 percent) said they were optimistic of getting a pay rise in 2017.

Almost nine in ten (87.2 percent of) respondents said they want to work in the Gulf region in 2017, the survey added.

“It is evident that job seekers in the MENA region are determined and inspired to seek more career opportunities and better professional development strategies,” Said Suhail Masri, vice-president of employer solutions at Bayt.com.

The survey was conducted between December 10 2016 and January 13 2017.

Results are based on 9,934 responses from countries including the UAE, Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Tunisia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Yemen.