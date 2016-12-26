Mubadala unit inks deal to maintain SriLankan Airlines fleet

TS&S Aerospace, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider for aircraft engines owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Company, has been selected by SriLankan Airlines to service its Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines.

TS&S Aerospace is the first independent aviation provider to overhaul a Trent 700 engine, the company said in a statement.

Abdul Khaliq Saeed, CEO at TS&S Aerospace, said the signing of the contract with SriLankan Airlines signified a "landmark milestone".

Saeed said: "As we build and strengthen our capabilities in Abu Dhabi, we are also supporting the development of the emirate as a key aviation hub in the region and internationally."

Captain Suren Ratwatte, CEO of SriLankan Airlines, added: "SriLankan Airlines awarded this contract to TS&S Aerospace after careful consideration of its capabilities as an MRO, turnaround time and cost, which we feel matches our requirements best."

Currently the only independent Trent 700 MRO facility worldwide, TS&S Aerospace works in partnership with major equipment manufacturers including Rolls-Royce, GE Aviation and International Aero Engines.

It said it provides a range of engine maintenance services across multiple major platforms, including Airbus, Boeing and other light aircraft.