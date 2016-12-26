Mubadala unit inks deal to maintain SriLankan Airlines fleet

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
TS&S Aerospace, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider, is picked to service Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines
TS&S Aerospace, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider for aircraft engines owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Company, has been selected by SriLankan Airlines to service its Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines.
TS&S Aerospace is the first independent aviation provider to overhaul a Trent 700 engine, the company said in a statement.
Abdul Khaliq Saeed, CEO at TS&S Aerospace, said the signing of the contract with SriLankan Airlines signified a "landmark milestone".
Saeed said: "As we build and strengthen our capabilities in Abu Dhabi, we are also supporting the development of the emirate as a key aviation hub in the region and internationally."
Captain Suren Ratwatte, CEO of SriLankan Airlines, added: "SriLankan Airlines awarded this contract to TS&S Aerospace after careful consideration of its capabilities as an MRO, turnaround time and cost, which we feel matches our requirements best."
Currently the only independent Trent 700 MRO facility worldwide, TS&S Aerospace works in partnership with major equipment manufacturers including Rolls-Royce, GE Aviation and International Aero Engines.
It said it provides a range of engine maintenance services across multiple major platforms, including Airbus, Boeing and other light aircraft.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
Interesting how these findings seem to be fairly opposite of the research published few days ago (Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November... moreTuesday, 27 December 2016 8:49 AM - Telcoguy
hmmm - saddening statistics. Though it isn't much of a surprise since he majority of those working in KSA (foreigners) are Philippino /Indian/Pakistanis... moreTuesday, 27 December 2016 8:46 AM - Ump up
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
Interesting how these findings seem to be fairly opposite of the research published few days ago (Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November... moreTuesday, 27 December 2016 8:49 AM - Telcoguy
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules