Muslim group in backlash against Robert Cavalli ad campaign

The promo features Mick Jagger’s daughter Georgia May with a symbol on her wrist Sufis say “cheapens”, “degrades” one of their holiest symbols.

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Wednesday, 2 July 2014 12:10 PM
Georgia May Jagger. (Getty Images)

Georgia May Jagger. (Getty Images)

Sufi Muslims are calling for a ban on a Robert Cavalli perfume advertisement that includes photos of model Georgia May Jagger with an H-like image on her wrist they say “cheapens” and “degrades” one of their holiest symbols.

The ornate figure is similar to a sign Sufis use to refer to Allah and, according to the Daily Mail, representatives of the community have said it is “heartbreaking” to see it used to make money.

The estimated 500,000 Sufis worldwide are reportedly demanding the symbol, which they have previously had trademarked, be removed from the ads.

Some have demonstrated outside the London department store Harrods and in Dusseldorf, Germany and Los Angeles and created the hashtag “TakeOffJustLogo” for social media campaigns.

“To use something that means so much to us for corporate profit cheapens our sacred symbol. It’s disrespectful, offensive and degrading,” one of the protest organisers, American student Nasim Bahadorani, told the Daily Mail.

“We have this sign that to us represents blessed peace. It’s a refuge. To see it disgraced like this for a company to make money is heart-breaking.”

Roberto Cavalli, which has used the image in campaigns since 2011, claims the symbols are not the same and in a campaign video Jagger refers to the symbol on her wrist as a snakebite and a “sign of seduction”.

The stance was supported by the European Union, which last month rejected a request by Sufi groups to ban the company from using the sign.

A spokesman for the fashion house said they were “deeply saddened by the distress expressed by” the Sufi community but that they hope the EU ruling will “convince the Sufist religion of the complete good faith and the groundlessness of their requests”, the Daily Mail said.

But in a video produced by Sufi activists, which has been watched more than 12,000 times on YouTube, they accuse Robert Cavalli of “tearing communities apart”.

Ten years ago the brand also was criticised for its line of bikinis that depicted Hindu gods.

The fashion house withdrew the swimwear from some stores, apologising but said any offence was unintentional.

Related:

Stories

European court backs French ban on full-faced veil

Qatar charities pledge $6.87m on Ramadan initiatives

Clerics warn against skipping prayers to watch World Cup

Healthy lifestyle and iftar choices for Ramadan

Daily UAE Imsak and prayer times for Ramadan 2014

Galleries
Ramadan begins

Ramadan begins

Videos

US bus adverts anger Muslim groups

US bus adverts anger Muslim groups

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Ali Thursday, 3 July 2014 9:47 AM[UAE] - India

This is just too much. I mean i have never seen that symbol or nor has majority of muslims i believe. If you go online and search for Sufi symbols you wont even find that symbol. People should stop being so narrow minded. There are hundreds of better things to do in Islam

Reply to this comment.

Posted by: RAH Wednesday, 2 July 2014 5:46 PM[UAE] - Kuwait

I am a Muslim and never knew that a sect used a symbol to refer to the Almighty God. Don?t they know Allah is above and beyond and symbol a man has created?

If He is Almighty and you believe in that statement, let go of such symbols which have nothing to do with Islam and its teachings which center around heart-felt beliefs rather than using a picture or diagram to source your belief to/from.

God is all around us rather than centered in one letter or diagram.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking