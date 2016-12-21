Myriam Fares and Amir Diab to play in Dubai on New Year

Lebanese singer Myriam Fares and Egyptian artist Amr Diab will perform in Dubai on New Year at the Dubai Festival Arena.

Fares is one of Lebanon’s most successful pop stars, having released her fifth album ‘Aman’ last year.

Diab is considered the best-selling Egyptian artist of all time thanks to international collaborations and hit singles such as ‘Nour El Ain.’

The concert will feature Jordanian rapper and hip hop singer Jaafar who will perform the opening act.

Doors will open at 8pm and tickets start at AED390 for regular admission. VIP tables are available for AED12,000 and VVIP tables are available for AED5,000 per person.