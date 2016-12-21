|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Lebanese singer Myriam Fares and Egyptian artist Amr Diab will perform in Dubai on New Year at the Dubai Festival Arena.
Fares is one of Lebanon’s most successful pop stars, having released her fifth album ‘Aman’ last year.
Diab is considered the best-selling Egyptian artist of all time thanks to international collaborations and hit singles such as ‘Nour El Ain.’
The concert will feature Jordanian rapper and hip hop singer Jaafar who will perform the opening act.
Doors will open at 8pm and tickets start at AED390 for regular admission. VIP tables are available for AED12,000 and VVIP tables are available for AED5,000 per person.
Myriam Fares and Amir Diab to play in Dubai on New Year
Opening act will be played by Jordanian rapper and hip hop...
Top UK comedian set to make Dubai debut in 2017
Russell Howard will perform for three nights at the Dubai...
Tom Jones to open Dubai Jazz Festival in 2017
Mariah Carey will perform on February 23 while Latin recording...
Pop star Justin Bieber coming to Dubai in 2017
117 Live announced that the 22-year-old will play in play...
Dubai's Etihad Museum set to open to public on January 7
Dubai Culture & Arts Authority announces opening date following...
Elton John postpones Dubai concert, cites ill health
Pop superstar pulls out of December 15 gig at Autism Rock...
Dubai Opera tickets priced according to market demand, says Cameron Mackintosh
Tickets for Les Misérables sold for four times the current...
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules