Nadal wins fourth Mubadala World Tennis Championship title

World number one Andy Murray ends landmark year with win over Raonic

By Staff writer
  • Sunday, 1 January 2017 3:34 PM
Rafeal Nadal of Spain lifts the trophy after victory against David Goffin of Belgium during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Rafeal Nadal of Spain lifts the trophy after victory against David Goffin of Belgium during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship title for a fourth time on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, who has endured an injury-plagued season, overcame Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 7-6.

“I’m very happy to return to competition again. These three days, playing at this level, are going to stand me in good stead for the rest of the season,” said Nadal.

World number one Andy Murray ended 2016 with a 6-3 7-6(6) win over big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic to take third place at the year-ending exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The 29-year-old Scot succumbed to a surprise loss to Goffin on Friday, having ended the official season with a 24-game string of wins.


Andy Murray in action against Milos Raonic of Canada during the play-off match for third place of the of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at Zayed Sport City

Murray started the match quickly, breaking Raonic in his first two service games to take the first set. He survived a fight-back from Raonic in the second set, before wrapping up the match in the tie-break.

"It was good to finish the year with a win. It was a good match to work on returns as Milos has a strong serve," said Murray, who has just been knighted in the New Year Honours list.

"I still feel like Andy Murray -- that feels more normal. But I am happy with the knighthood, and it is a nice way to start the new year."

Murray ended 2016 at the top of the men's rankings for the first time having won titles including Wimbledon, where he beat Raonic in the final, and the Rio Olympics and ATP World Tour Finals.

He will be looking to defend his world number one ranking at the Australian Open starting in mid-January. Murray has been the runner-up in the men's singles competition in Australia five times but has yet to win it.

*With Reuters

Related:

Stories

Tennis stars arrive in Abu Dhabi, chasing $250k jackpot

Nadal wins Mubadala Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi

Qatar Open: Djokovic crushes Nadal to start year with title

Also in Sport

FIFA chief says pressure to remain on Qatar over World Cup workers

Video: Russia accepts "institutional doping" of its Olympic athletes

Also in UAE

Dubai Holding launches pop-up libraries to drive reading initiative

RTA sees 1.8m public transport users on New Year’s Eve

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Qatari cycling event foreshadows 2022 World Cup weather concerns

Competitors at a world cycling competition in Qatar may have...

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Bahraini overtures to Kenya-born runners attract medals, controversy

Oil-rich Bahrain has been luring poor but talented young runners...

3
Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Meddling for medals: the politics of sport in the Gulf

Kuwait’s recent re-suspension from the International Olympic...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking