Nadal wins fourth Mubadala World Tennis Championship title

Rafael Nadal won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship title for a fourth time on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, who has endured an injury-plagued season, overcame Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 7-6.

“I’m very happy to return to competition again. These three days, playing at this level, are going to stand me in good stead for the rest of the season,” said Nadal.

World number one Andy Murray ended 2016 with a 6-3 7-6(6) win over big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic to take third place at the year-ending exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The 29-year-old Scot succumbed to a surprise loss to Goffin on Friday, having ended the official season with a 24-game string of wins.



Andy Murray in action against Milos Raonic of Canada during the play-off match for third place of the of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at Zayed Sport City

Murray started the match quickly, breaking Raonic in his first two service games to take the first set. He survived a fight-back from Raonic in the second set, before wrapping up the match in the tie-break.

"It was good to finish the year with a win. It was a good match to work on returns as Milos has a strong serve," said Murray, who has just been knighted in the New Year Honours list.

"I still feel like Andy Murray -- that feels more normal. But I am happy with the knighthood, and it is a nice way to start the new year."

Murray ended 2016 at the top of the men's rankings for the first time having won titles including Wimbledon, where he beat Raonic in the final, and the Rio Olympics and ATP World Tour Finals.

He will be looking to defend his world number one ranking at the Australian Open starting in mid-January. Murray has been the runner-up in the men's singles competition in Australia five times but has yet to win it.

*With Reuters