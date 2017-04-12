Nakheel awards $1.1bn deal to build Dubai mega mall

Developer says it has hired construction firm for Deira Mall which will be biggest in Dubai in terms of shop space

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 12 April 2017 2:04 PM

Nakheel on Wednesday awarded a construction contract to build its AED6.1 billion ($1.66 billion) Deira Mall, Dubai’s biggest shopping, dining and entertainment destination in terms of retail space. 

Nakheel said in a statement that it has appointed United Engineering Construction to build the mall, under a contract valued at AED4.2 billion ($1.1 billion).

Construction will begin in the third quarter of this year, with completion in 2020, the developer said.

With four million square feet of leasable area, Deira Mall will be the biggest in Dubai in terms of shop space, it added. 

It will be located at the heart of Deira Islands, Nakheel’s new, 15.3 sq km waterfront city that is part of Dubai’s 2021.

The four-island development, which will transform the area traditionally known as ‘Old Dubai’ into a world-class retail, tourism, living and leisure hub, will be home to more than 250,000 people when complete.

With a total built-up area of 10.3 million sq ft, including a 3.8 million sq ft multi-storey car park with 8,400 spaces, Deira Mall will feature over 1,000 shops, cafes, restaurants and entertainment outlets across three floors.

The development will feature a retractable roof, bringing natural light into the complex and allowing open-air shopping in cooler months.

Deira Mall will be the centrepiece of Deira Boulevard, a new AED5 billion Nakheel community with 16 residential towers, nearly 3,000 apartments and extensive retail, restaurant and recreation space.

Together, Deira Mall and Boulevard will have 4.5 million sq ft of shop space. A construction tender for Deira Boulevard was released in January.

Deira Mall is one of two large-scale retail projects by Nakheel Malls at Deira Islands. The other, Deira Islands Night Souk, is set to become the world’s largest night market, with 5,300 shops and almost 100 quayside cafes and restaurants.

Construction is ongoing, with the project due for completion in 2018. All units at the Night Souk are fully leased.

Deira Islands will add 40km, including 21km of beachfront to Dubai’s coastline.

Related:

Stories

Nakheel awards construction deal for new Dubai hotel

Dubai's Nakheel posts $1.35bn net profit for 2016, highest in history

Nakheel to issue tender for $1.36bn Deira Island Boulevard

Nakheel says Deira Islands infrastructure works 'ahead of schedule'

Galleries
Revealed: Dubai's top 10 projects getting underway in 2016

Revealed: Dubai's top 10 projects getting underway in 2016

Companies

Nakheel - UAE

Also in Construction

Work starts on stadium to host Qatar World Cup 2022 final

Dubai relaxes rules to allow hotels to build rooftop restaurants

Also in UAE

Dubai banking major posts first quarterly profit for nearly 2 years

Dubai’s 96-hour tourist visa boosts longer stays in UAE

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Railways are huge priority for the GCC

Rail has the potential to dramatically affect Gulf economies...

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking