Nakheel awards construction deal for new Dubai hotel

Developer makes announcement over plans for second hotel at the Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai

  • Thursday, 23 March 2017 2:51 PM

Master developer Nakheel has announced the award of a construction contract worth AED184.5 million ($50.2 million) for a second hotel at the Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai.

Dubai-based Parkway International Contracting has been appointed to build the 375-room hotel, which has a total project value of AED240 million, the developer said in a statement.

It forms part of Nakheel’s AED3 billion hospitality expansion under which the developer is bringing 16 new hotels and serviced apartment complexes with 5,300 rooms to Dubai.

The new hotel, to be operated by Thailand’s Minor Hotel Group under its AVANI brand, complements Nakheel’s first hotel at Ibn Battuta, the 372-room Premier Inn, which opened last October, it added.

With a built-up area of 278,000 sq ft, the 15-floor AVANI Ibn Battuta Mall will feature an all-day restaurant, pool, gym and car parking for 135 vehicles. It is located next to the recently-opened link connecting the mall to the Dubai Metro.

