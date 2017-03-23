Nakheel awards construction deal for new Dubai hotel

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Developer makes announcement over plans for second hotel at the Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai
Master developer Nakheel has announced the award of a construction contract worth AED184.5 million ($50.2 million) for a second hotel at the Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai.
Dubai-based Parkway International Contracting has been appointed to build the 375-room hotel, which has a total project value of AED240 million, the developer said in a statement.
It forms part of Nakheel’s AED3 billion hospitality expansion under which the developer is bringing 16 new hotels and serviced apartment complexes with 5,300 rooms to Dubai.
The new hotel, to be operated by Thailand’s Minor Hotel Group under its AVANI brand, complements Nakheel’s first hotel at Ibn Battuta, the 372-room Premier Inn, which opened last October, it added.
With a built-up area of 278,000 sq ft, the 15-floor AVANI Ibn Battuta Mall will feature an all-day restaurant, pool, gym and car parking for 135 vehicles. It is located next to the recently-opened link connecting the mall to the Dubai Metro.
Customer services in GCC and India is non existent. I have accounts in India in two leading banks and I am suffering from not being able to bank for last... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - Sal
@ John Kirk - you stated "under Obama the economy was horrible" ... are you serious???? You live on Earth right?? Obama inherited one of the worst ever... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 11:27 AM - John Thomas
Emirates et al should introduce a free of charge fragile-items, high-security device storage option so that these things don't need to go through in check... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - MT3
Today, CNBC published a report on the world's most expensive cities to live in (http://www.cnbc.com/id/104347696). The ten most expensive cities are as... moreWednesday, 22 March 2017 8:36 AM - WHJ
Customer services in GCC and India is non existent. I have accounts in India in two leading banks and I am suffering from not being able to bank for last... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - Sal
@ John Kirk - you stated "under Obama the economy was horrible" ... are you serious???? You live on Earth right?? Obama inherited one of the worst ever... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 11:27 AM - John Thomas
Today, CNBC published a report on the world's most expensive cities to live in (http://www.cnbc.com/id/104347696). The ten most expensive cities are as... moreWednesday, 22 March 2017 8:36 AM - WHJ
Customer services in GCC and India is non existent. I have accounts in India in two leading banks and I am suffering from not being able to bank for last... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - Sal
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules