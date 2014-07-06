Nakheel to build new $11.9m retail space Al Furjan community

|Home
New 10,000 sqm expansion will include 24 shops, a supermarket, 10 cafes and restaurants, a pool, gym, sports court and parking for 360 cars.
Nakheel has awarded a contract for $11.9m for the construction of a new, 10,000 square metre retail and recreation centre at its Al Furjan community in Dubai.
The developer has appointed Metac General Contracting to build the new facility, which will contain 24 shops, including a 3,000m2 supermarket, plus 10 cafes and restaurants.
The centre will also have a swimming pool, gym, sports court and parking for 360 cars.
Construction of Al Furjan's new community retail hub is scheduled to begin in Q4 2014, with anticipated opening in March 2016.
More than 70 percent of retail space has already been booked.
The Al Furjan community centre is one of four Nakheel neighbourhood malls under development. Retail centres at Discovery Gardens and Jumeirah Park will open this year, while International City's community centre is due to open in 2015.
* Nakheel no longer responds to media enquiries from Arabian Business, nor does it grant Arabian Business access to any of its media events or announcements.
