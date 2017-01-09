Nakheel, Centara ink JV deal to build $136m Deira Islands resort

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Thai hotel group partners with Dubai developer to create 550-room beachfront project with waterpark
Dubai-based master developer Nakheel and Thai hotel group Centara Hotels and Resorts on Monday signed a joint venture agreement to create a 550-room, AED500 million ($136 million) beachfront resort with waterpark at Deira Islands.
Under the agreement, the two companies will deliver an upscale resort on a prime stretch of beach on Nakheel’s new 15.3 sq km tourism, leisure, retail and entertainment hub, a statement said.
Nakheel said the joint venture with Centara is the latest development in the company’s aggressive expansion into Dubai’s hospitality sector and its second international joint venture for Deira Islands.
The first, an 800-room, AED900 million all-inclusive resort and waterpark with Spain’s RIU Hotels & Resorts, was confirmed in February.
As the first Centara establishment in the UAE, the new resort will cover an area of 295,900 sq ft and include a waterpark, dining facilities, business centre, kids’ club, spa and fitness centre. The resort is anticipated to have soft opening in 2019 and grand opening in 2020, Nakheel said.
Centara’s portfolio currently includes around 14,000 room keys across 65 hotels and resorts under six distinctive brands in Asia, Indian Ocean, and the Middle East.
Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah said: “Our joint venture with Centara cements our commitment to partnering with successful, reputable international hotel brands to bring new tourism concepts to Dubai in line with the Government of Dubai’s tourism vision.
"Today’s signing is a key milestone in hospitality expansion – and the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership between Nakheel and one of Thailand’s biggest, most popular hotel operators. We look forward to seeing this exciting project come to fruition by delivering a new and unique offering at Deira Islands.”
Suthikiati Chirathivat, chairman of Centara Hotels and Resorts added: “We are thrilled and proud to be partnering with Nakheel on this joint venture hotel investment that will see Centara Hotels & Resorts operate and manage a distinguished new resort in an exciting new destination.
"This partnership is a ground-breaking move for Centara as we continue to extend our upscale resort portfolio internationally. This is Centara’s first hotel in Dubai, and the UAE, and represents our arrival in a key gateway city in the Middle East.”
Deira Islands, where Nakheel has already invested more than AED3 billion in infrastructure work, coastal works and design services for a range of new projects, will add 40km, including 21km of beach, to Dubai’s coastline.
The development is expected to create more than 80,000 new jobs, and offer hundreds of new hotels, serviced apartments and mixed-use buildings, and extensive retail and leisure attractions.
Nakheel itself is building 16 residential towers, five hotels, two serviced apartment complexes, Deira Mall, Deira Islands Night Souk and several marinas at the islands.
This just won't happen the facts are as follows construction would grind to a halt as residential property would not be needed rents would fall so Kuwaiti... moreMonday, 9 January 2017 9:25 AM - Kevin
Interesting article - I'd question paying a 25% dividend given an equitable drop in profit.
Pleasantly surprised to see a more grounded assessment... more
Before preparing a forecasted staff expansion, there should be honest analysis of the workload and existing workforce that will provide insights into the... moreSunday, 8 January 2017 12:43 PM - Ashfaq
I am not sure how this PMI survey works, it is obviously based on companies large enough to employ a Procurement Manager? But how does it take into account... moreSunday, 8 January 2017 8:09 AM - Red Snappa
The global Internet, Media, and Journalists compiled a very clear fake picture of a Russian citizen, just because somebody does not agree with his president... moreSunday, 8 January 2017 12:44 PM - Dzhuana
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
Before preparing a forecasted staff expansion, there should be honest analysis of the workload and existing workforce that will provide insights into the... moreSunday, 8 January 2017 12:43 PM - Ashfaq
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules