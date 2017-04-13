Nakheel chief opens new Dubai waterfront retail pavilion

Developer says Jumeirah Islands Pavilion is the fifth community retail centre in Nakheel Malls’ growing collection

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 13 April 2017 3:05 PM
Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah opened Jumeirah Islands Pavilion on Thursday.

Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah opened Jumeirah Islands Pavilion on Thursday.

Nakheel said on Thursday it has officially opened a waterfront retail pavilion at its new AED450 million Jumeirah Islands Townhouses community, bringing 14 shops, restaurants and cafes to the neighbourhood.

Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, inaugurated by Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah, is the fifth community retail centre in Nakheel Malls’ growing collection of neighbourhood shopping and dining hubs across Dubai.

It will serve 8,000 residents at Jumeirah Islands and provide a new destination for people living and working nearby, Nakheel said in a statement.

The retail centre is flanked by a 1.1km waterside jogging track. The anchor outlet, Choithrams, is complemented by a range of cafes and restaurants including Oregano, Nando’s and The Hamptons. There’s also a Round 10 Boxing Club, medical clinic, beauty salon, barber’s shop, pharmacy, and dry cleaners. 

Delivery of the pavilion comes as handover of homes at the premium residential community is in full swing. So far, 25 properties have been handed over, with the remaining investors due to collect their keys shortly, Nakheel added.

The townhouses and pavilion are located on the north-western side of Jumeirah Islands which comprises 46 islands with 767 luxury villas and mansions, as well as mosques, nurseries and the Jumeirah Islands Club featuring restaurants, a pool and fitness centre.

Complementing the villas are 246 luxury duplex apartments at Jumeirah Heights. The villas, apartments and townhomes that make up Jumeirah Islands are home to more than 8,000 people.

Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah said: “Today marks the delivery of Pavilion number five in our growing collection of community centres, which are key to our AED16 billion retail expansion.

“It’s a welcome addition to this highly sought-after community, and proof of our commitment to enhancing our developments with new attractions and services that bring social, environmental and financial benefits to owners and residents.”   

Nakheel’s current and future retail developments – including large-scale destination developments, traditional souk-style complexes and neighbourhood Pavilions – have 17 million sq ft of retail space between them, with over four million sq ft already in operation.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's Nakheel posts $1.35bn net profit for 2016, highest in history

Nakheel to invest $40m in creating 105km Dubai cycle path network

Nakheel continues roll-out of $4.3bn Dubai retail expansion plan

Dubai's Nakheel to restart work on waterfront project

Galleries
Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in Dubai

Top 10 most expensive homes for sale in Dubai

5 tips for buying seafront property in Dubai

5 tips for buying seafront property in Dubai

Companies

Nakheel - UAE

Also in Retail

Dubai Mall shop is world's best performing, says Hublot CEO

Dubai may scale back some mega mall plans, says JLL

Also in UAE

Indian visitors key to growth of GCC tourism sector

Schon signs JV deal for $870m Dubai hospitality project

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

Focus: 'Amazon did not come to the region for Souq.com alone'

E-commerce experts say retailers will have to up their game following...

5
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking