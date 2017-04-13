Nakheel chief opens new Dubai waterfront retail pavilion

Nakheel said on Thursday it has officially opened a waterfront retail pavilion at its new AED450 million Jumeirah Islands Townhouses community, bringing 14 shops, restaurants and cafes to the neighbourhood.

Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, inaugurated by Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah, is the fifth community retail centre in Nakheel Malls’ growing collection of neighbourhood shopping and dining hubs across Dubai.

It will serve 8,000 residents at Jumeirah Islands and provide a new destination for people living and working nearby, Nakheel said in a statement.

The retail centre is flanked by a 1.1km waterside jogging track. The anchor outlet, Choithrams, is complemented by a range of cafes and restaurants including Oregano, Nando’s and The Hamptons. There’s also a Round 10 Boxing Club, medical clinic, beauty salon, barber’s shop, pharmacy, and dry cleaners.

Delivery of the pavilion comes as handover of homes at the premium residential community is in full swing. So far, 25 properties have been handed over, with the remaining investors due to collect their keys shortly, Nakheel added.

The townhouses and pavilion are located on the north-western side of Jumeirah Islands which comprises 46 islands with 767 luxury villas and mansions, as well as mosques, nurseries and the Jumeirah Islands Club featuring restaurants, a pool and fitness centre.

Complementing the villas are 246 luxury duplex apartments at Jumeirah Heights. The villas, apartments and townhomes that make up Jumeirah Islands are home to more than 8,000 people.

Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah said: “Today marks the delivery of Pavilion number five in our growing collection of community centres, which are key to our AED16 billion retail expansion.

“It’s a welcome addition to this highly sought-after community, and proof of our commitment to enhancing our developments with new attractions and services that bring social, environmental and financial benefits to owners and residents.”

Nakheel’s current and future retail developments – including large-scale destination developments, traditional souk-style complexes and neighbourhood Pavilions – have 17 million sq ft of retail space between them, with over four million sq ft already in operation.