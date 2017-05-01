Nakheel inks deal to add over 700 hotel rooms in Dubai

Master developer Nakheel has signed a double deal with global hospitality giant Hilton to bring 704 new hotel rooms and serviced apartments to Dubai.

The two companies signed a management agreement for Nakheel’s 254-room property at Jumeirah Village Triangle and a letter of intent for a new hotel and serviced apartment complex at Deira Islands.

Both will operate under the DoubleTree by Hilton brand, Nakheel said in a statement.

The projects are part of Nakheel’s AED5 billion hospitality expansion that is bringing more than 5,800 new hotel rooms and serviced apartments through 18 projects to Dubai.

Two hotels are in operation, with the rest at various stages of construction and development.

Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah said: “Our new partnership with Hilton reflects our commitment to collaborate with globally-renowned and reputed operators to deliver new and unique hospitality projects across Dubai. Hilton is among the world’s most well-known, trusted names in hospitality, and I am delighted that we are joining forces for these – and hopefully more – new hotels.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Al Khail Avenue will be located at Jumeirah Village and is already under construction with an expected opening date of 2019.

The upscale hotel will feature 254 rooms (including four suites), an all-day restaurant, coffee shop, lounge, outdoor terrace, pool deck, gymnasium and car park, as well as a leisure club with preferential membership rates for residents of the Jumeirah Village Triangle community.

The proposed DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Residences Deira Islands – a twin tower complex with 250 hotel rooms and 200 serviced apartments – is currently being designed, with anticipated delivery by 2020.

It will be part of Nakheel’s AED5 billion Deira Boulevard community – a 22-tower residential, retail and commercial hub at the heart of the Deira Islands waterfront city.