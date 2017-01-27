Nakheel inks deal to bring top brands to upcoming Al Khail Avenue

Agreement signed with retail giant Alshaya; 25 brands to take 100,000 sq ft of space at mall in Jumeirah Village

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 27 January 2017 11:22 AM

Nakheel Malls has announced an agreement with Middle East retail giant Alshaya for 25 brands across 100,000 square feet of shop space at the upcoming Al Khail Avenue mall at Jumeirah Village in Dubai.

Alshaya’s most popular fashion, lifestyle and food brands, including Debenhams, H&M, Mothercare, Muji, Footlocker, American Eagle Outfitters, Boots, PF Chang’s and IHOP, will join Al Khail Avenue’s fast-growing collection. 

Alshaya  already has extensive retail space at Ibn Battuta Mall and is exploring further opportunities at other Nakheel retail developments, a statement said.

Al Khail Avenue, currently under construction along Dubai’s Al Khail Road on the eastern edge of Nakheel’s Jumeirah Village Triangle community, has 1.2 million sq ft of retail space containing 350 shops, a 14-screen cinema complex and a wide range of dining outlets.

The mall, which will be attached to a 256-room hotel, is set for completion in 2018.

Nakheel said more than 75 percent of shop space at Al Khail Avenue is now booked, with more deals in the pipeline. Dubai’s Landmark Group and Al Tayer Group are also confirmed, occupying almost 275,000 sq ft between them through brands such as Home Centre, Centrepoint, Reiss, Fun City, Gap, Banana Republic and Mamas & Papas. Waitrose and Reel Cinemas are also signed up.

Omar Khoory, director of Nakheel Malls, said: “We are delighted to further cement our long-standing partnership with Alshaya by welcoming them to Al Khail Avenue.”

John Hadden, senior vice president – Retail Property at Alshaya, added: “The scale and location of Al Khail Avenue mall creates a great opportunity for us to extend the reach of our portfolio of well-loved international brands to more customers in the UAE, and we look forward to working with Nakheel to deliver more world-class shopping and dining choices."

Nakheel said its retail project portfolio is set to become the biggest in the UAE, with over 17 million sq ft of leasable space in operation or under development.

