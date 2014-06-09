Nakheel inks deal with Shangri-La to run luxury Palm hotel

Dubai master developer Nakheel said on Monday it is set to bring another world-famous name in hospitality to Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with the signing of a letter of intent with Hong Kong-based Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.

Nakheel and Shangri-La have inked a deal for the management of a luxury hotel in The Palm Tower, Nakheel's new, five-star hotel and residential complex to be built at the heart of Palm Jumeirah.

The Palm Tower comprises 504 high-end, furnished apartments and a luxury hotel, with 290-rooms and suites, occupying the first 18 floors of the building.

The landmark project will feature a rooftop leisure and dining complex which includes a 50th floor, 360 degree infinity swimming pool - the highest in Dubai - bordering all four sides of the building.

Above the pool is an enclosed restaurant and function facility, topped by a public viewing deck on the 52nd level.

The Palm Tower, on which construction is due to start this year, will be directly linked to Nakheel Mall, a 418,000 square metre retail and entertainment destination with 300 shops, 12 fine dining restaurants, as well as cinemas, a medical centre and fitness centre.

Nakheel has awarded a contract for AED1.2bn ($326m) for the mall's construction, which is expected to start soon.

The Palm Tower will also have direct bridge access to Club Vista Mare, one of Nakheel's new beach club complexes on the island.

Nakheel chairman Ali Rashid Lootah, said: "Palm Jumeirah is synonymous with luxury living and leisure. Our new partnership with Shangri-La further reinforces the island's position as a global destination offering unrivalled, world-class facilities for Dubai's residents and tourists.

"The Palm Tower will be our flagship hotel and the ultimate address on Palm Jumeirah. We are delighted to bring Shangri-La and its world-renowned service and hospitality to what will be the new centrepiece of Palm Jumeirah and a stunning new landmark for Dubai."

Greg Dogan, Shangri-La president and CEO, added: "The Palm Tower's strategic position at the heart of The Palm and alongside the Nakheel mall makes the hotel the ideal location for anyone visiting Palm Jumeirah. The island is the ultimate address for a luxurious stay in Dubai for both visitors and UAE residents, and we are thrilled to partner with Nakheel to open a Shangri-La hotel in this must-visit destination."

Shangri-La is the latest high-end hospitality brand to come to Palm Jumeirah, where nine luxury resorts are already open, with more under construction.

The island's growing list of global hotel operators includes Atlantis, One&Only, Fairmont, Sofitel, Jumeirah, Anantara, Kempinski, Taj, Waldorf Astoria, Rixos and The Langham.

The Palm Tower is one of nine hotels in the pipeline for Nakheel.